HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GDP grew 7.8% in first quarter, says National Statistical Office

GDP growth stood at 6.1% in the January to March 2023 quarter and at 13.1% in the first quarter of 2022-23.

August 31, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Growth in India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Gross Value Added (GVA) in the economy sped to 7.8% in the first quarter of this year. Photo: rawpixel.com 

Growth in India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Gross Value Added (GVA) in the economy sped to 7.8% in the first quarter of this year. Photo: rawpixel.com 

Growth in India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Gross Value Added (GVA) in the economy sped to 7.8% in the first quarter of this year, as per estimates released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on August 31.

GDP growth stood at 6.1% in the January to March 2023 quarter and at 13.1% in the first quarter of 2022-23. GVA growth in the previous quarter was 6.5%, while it was 11.9% in the April to June 2022 period.

Manufacturing GVA grew for the second quarter in a row, with the pace of growth picking up slightly to 4.7% in Q1 of 2023-24, from 4.5% in the previous quarter. Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing GVA grew 3.5% between April to June, while it was the Services sectors that recorded the sharpest surge.

Financial, Real Estate and Professional Services GVA grew 12.2% in Q1, while GVA from Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication and Services related to broadcasting rose 9.2%.

The Gross Value Added from Public Administration, Defence and Other Services, as well as the employment-intensive Construction sector rose 7.9% each.

GVA from Electricity, Gas, Water Supply and Other services grew just 2.9%, while Mining and Quarrying GVA grew 5.8%.

“Real GDP in Q1 2023-24 is estimated to attain a level of ₹40.37 lakh crore, as against ₹37.44 lakh crore in Q1 2022-23, showing a growth of 7.8% as compared to 13.1% in Q1 2022-23,” the NSO said.

“Although a supportive base propelled India’s GDP growth to a four-quarter high of 7.8% in Q1, it nonetheless printed below our expectations of 8.5% as well as the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s projection of 8%,” said ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar. She attributing the slower than expected growth largely to the meek uptick in manufacturing that has been hit by falling exports, and a deceleration in the construction sector.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / economy (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.