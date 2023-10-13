HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forex reserves drop by $2.17 billion to $584.74 billion

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country’s forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

October 13, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The country’s forex reserves dropped by a further $2.166 billion. File

The country’s forex reserves dropped by a further $2.166 billion. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The country’s forex reserves dropped by a further $2.166 billion to $584.742 billion for the week ended October 6, the RBI said on Friday.

India’s forex kitty had gone down by $3.794 billion to $586.908 billion in the previous week.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country’s forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

For the week ended October 6, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $707 million to $519.529 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down by a sharp $1.425 billion to $42.306 billion, the Reserve Bank of India said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $15 million to $17.923 billion, the apex bank added.

India’s reserve position with the IMF was also down by $19 million to $4.983 billion in the reporting week, the central bank data showed.

Related Topics

foreign exchange market

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.