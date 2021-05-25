Economy

FDI inflow touches $82 bn in FY21

LURU 12-04-2020 ( work from home ) Multi national Software Companies Employees working from Home during the Lockdown for COVID -19 in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photo :   | Photo Credit: G.P.SAMPATHKUMAR

Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into India grew 10% in 2020-21 to touch a record $81.72 billion, with FDI equity inflows rising 19% to almost $60 billion, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Monday.

Singapore emerged as the top investor with almost a third of all investments, followed by the U.S. which accounted for 23% of FDI and Mauritius from where 9% of the foreign capital flows originated.

FDI equity flows from the U.S. more than doubled during the year compared with 2019-20, while investments from the U.K. surged 44%. However, the sharpest growth among the top 10 FDI-origin countries was recorded from Saudi Arabia. Investments from the oil-rich nation jumped from a mere $90 million in 2019-20 to $2.8 billion last year.

Gujarat was the top FDI destination in the year gone by, accounting for 37% of the foreign equity inflows followed by its traditional industrial rival Maharashtra which got 27% of the equity inflows.

Karnataka accounted for another 13% of the equity investments, indicating that the rest of the country got a disproportionately less 23% of foreign equity capital.

“Computer software and hardware has emerged as the top sector during 2020-21 with about 44% share of the total FDI equity inflow followed by construction (infrastructure) activities (13%) and services sector (8%), respectively,” the Ministry said.

As much as 94% of the equity FDI into Gujarat was routed into the computer software and hardware sector, with the State accounting for 78% of the total investments into the sector. Karnataka, with 9% of FDI equity receipts into the sector, was followed by Delhi which received 5%.

In 2019-20, India had received $74.39 billion in FDI, with almost $50 billion coming in the form of equity investments.

“Construction (infrastructure) activities, computer software and hardware, rubber goods, retail trading, drugs and pharmaceuticals and electrical equipment have recorded more than 100% jump in equity during 2020-21,” the statement pointed out.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2021 12:04:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/fdi-inflow-touches-82-bn-in-fy21/article34636548.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY