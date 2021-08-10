Exports up by over 50% to $7.41 billion during August 1 to 7

Import of oil and electronic goods also saw a substantial increase in this period

The country's exports rose by 50.45% to $7.41 billion during August 1 to August 7, on account of healthy growth in the shipments of engineering goods, gems and jewellery as well as petroleum products, according to provisional commerce ministry data.

Imports during the week too grew by about 70% to $10.45 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $3 billion.

Exports of engineering goods increased by 63% to $834 million. Similarly, the outbound shipments of gems & jewellery rose by 121% to $418 million.

For petroleum products exports increased 145% to $522 million, the data showed. However, exports of iron ore, oilmeal and oil seeds recorded a negative growth.

Oil imports during August 1 to August 7, jumped by about 141% to $1.80 billion. Similarly, imports of electronic goods rose by nearly 31% to $308 million.

Gold imports during the period declined by 12.48% to $100 million.

Exports to the US, UAE and Saudi Arab grew by, 48.4% to $462.7 million, 70% to $209.7 million, and 180% to around $164 million, respectively.