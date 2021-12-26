‘Every third informal worker is registered on e-Shram’

Total enrolment crosses 14-crore mark: Minister Yadav

Every third informal sector worker in India is now registered on e-Shram portal with registration on the portal crossing the 14 crore mark in four months, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday.

The national database being created on e-Shram portal will eventually help the government to provide various social security and other welfare benefits to unorganised workers in the country. The e-sharm portal was unveiled on August 26.

“e-Shram portal in just about 4 months 14 crore crossed... Kudos to all those who made it possible,” the Labour and Employment Minister tweeted.

According to the Minister, as many as 14,02,92,825 informal sector workers registered on the e-Shram portal.

The latest data of the portal shows that the top five States in terms of number of registration on e-Shram are U.P., West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand. Gender analysis of the data shows that 52.56% are female while 47.44% are male.

The data show that 42.64% of the registered workers are other backward classes (OBC) followed by 26.45% from general category, 22.54% from the scheduled caste and 8.38% from the Scheduled Tribe.

It also show that over 94% registered workers’ income is ₹10,000 per month or below while over 4% have income in the rage of ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 per month.