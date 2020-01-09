Economy can bounce back, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Indian economy had the capacity to bounce back due to strong fundamentals and called upon everyone to work together and ‘start to think like a nation’.
Mr. Modi was speaking at a meeting with various senior economists, venture capitalists and business leaders, ahead of the Union Budget 2020-21. Home Minister Amit Shah, Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar were present at the meeting along with secretaries from various ministries, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant. However, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamanwas not present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.