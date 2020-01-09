Economy can bounce back, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Indian economy had the capacity to bounce back due to strong fundamentals and called upon everyone to work together and ‘start to think like a nation’.

Mr. Modi was speaking at a meeting with various senior economists, venture capitalists and business leaders, ahead of the Union Budget 2020-21. Home Minister Amit Shah, Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar were present at the meeting along with secretaries from various ministries, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant. However, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamanwas not present.