COVID-19 | Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate due to virus risk

The U.S Federal Reserve implemented on March 3 an emergency rate cut, responding to the growing economic risk caused by the coronavirus epidemic and giving President Donald Trump the stimulus he has called for.

In a unanimous decision, the Fed’s policy-setting committee cut its key interest rate by a half point to a range of 1.0-1.25.

The large, highly unusual cut, taken just 15 days before the next scheduled policy meeting, reflected growing concerns that the spreading virus will take a bite out of the U.S. and global economies, as supply chains linked to China, the epicentre of the outbreak, are shut down.

While U.S. economic fundamentals “remain strong”, the “coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity”, the Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement.

The central bank “is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy”.

The Fed has not made an inter-meeting rate cut since late 2008, during the global financial crisis.

Stocks jump

Wall Street stocks jumped after the Fed announcement. Around 3.05 p.m. GMT (8.35 p.m. IST), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 27,040.74, up 1.3 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.4 per cent to 3,133.37, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.2 per cent to 9,063.33.

The gains after the rate cut reversed the market's early weakness on March 3, which reflected unease after a statement from the G7 avoided specific measures to boost growth.