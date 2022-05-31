Economy

Core sector output grew 8.4% in April

India’s core sector output expanded 8.4% in April, the fastest pace in six months, with crude oil and steel the only sectors among the eight infrastructure industries comprising the index to record a marginal decline in production from the year-earlier period.

However, on a sequential basis, the Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI), which constitutes about 40% of the Index for Industrial Production (IIP), declined 9.5% last month from March 2022 levels.

Electricity generation, which grew 10.7% year-on-year, was the only industry to record a sequential increase as well, rising 0.8% from March. Coal output, which was 28.8% higher than in April 2021, shrank 25.6% from the preceding month’s levels.

Cement output grew 8%, even as steel declined 0.7% from a year ago, but both contracted 13.6% from March 2022 levels. Similarly, fertilisers and refinery products were up 8.7% and 9.2% year-on-year, respectively, but fell 10.9% and 5.5% from March.

“The IIP growth in April can also be expected to be in the higher single digit range of 6% to 8%, based on these numbers,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.


