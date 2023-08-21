HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chinese economy in distress, its model is ‘broken’: report

Chinese President Xi Jinping took aim at officials for relying on borrowing for construction to expand economic activities

August 21, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - Washington

PTI
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for patience in a speech released as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a deepening economic slump and said Western countries are “increasingly in trouble” because of their materialism and “spiritual poverty.” File

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for patience in a speech released as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a deepening economic slump and said Western countries are “increasingly in trouble” because of their materialism and “spiritual poverty.” File | Photo Credit: AP

China's economy, the world's second-largest, is now in deep distress and its successful model of growth for 40 years stands “broken”, a prominent American financial publication has said, noting that signs of trouble extend beyond China's dismal economic data to distant provinces.

ALSO READ
Explainer | How much worse can China's economic slowdown get?

TheWall Street Journal in a major Sunday story wrote that economists now believe China is entering an era of much slower growth, made worse by unfavourable demographics and a widening divide with the U.S. and its allies, which is jeopardising foreign investment and trade.

Also Read | China’s Xi calls for patience as Communist Party tries to reverse economic slump

Rather than just a period of economic weakness, this could be the dimming of a long era, it commented.

"Now the (economic) model is broken," the financial daily said.

“We’re witnessing a gearshift in what has been the most dramatic trajectory in economic history,” Adam Tooze, a Columbia University history professor who specialises in economic crises, was quoted as saying by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, the total debt, including that held by various levels of government and state-owned companies, climbed to nearly 300% of China’s GDP as of 2022, surpassing U.S. levels and up from less than 200% in 2012, according to Bank for International Settlements data.

In Beijing’s corridors of power, senior officials have recognised that the growth model of past decades has reached its limits, the daily wrote.

In a blunt speech to a new generation of party leaders last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping took aim at officials for relying on borrowing for construction to expand economic activities, it added.

“Some people believe that development means investing in projects and scaling up investments,” Mr. Xi said, warning: “You can’t walk the old path with new shoes.” Mr. Xi and his team so far have done little to shift away from the country’s old growth model, the financial daily wrote.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.5% year-on-year in the first half (H1) of 2023, the country's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in June.

China's GDP reached 59.3 trillion yuan (about 8.3 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first half, according to the NBS data. In the second quarter, the country's GDP expanded 6.3% year on year, China's official media quoted the NBS as saying.

Meanwhile, China on Monday also trimmed for the second time this year its one-year loan prime rate (LPR) by 10 basis points from 3.55% to 3.45% and did not change the five-year rate, which stands at 4.20%, to revive economic growth in the world's second-largest economy after that of the United States.

Related Topics

China / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.