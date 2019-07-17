Economy

Bimal Jalan panel finalises report on RBI capital, surplus transfer

more-in

A high-level panel led by former RBI governor Bimal Jalan, set up to decide the appropriate capital reserves that the central bank should maintain, finalised its report on Wednesday.

The six-member Jalan panel was appointed on December 26, 2018 to review the Economic Capital Framework for the RBI.

The panel has finalised its report and no further meeting will take place, sources said after the meeting concluded in New Delhi.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Economy
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 4:13:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/bimal-jalan-panel-finalises-report-on-rbi-capital-surplus-transfer/article28506905.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY