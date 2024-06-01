GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

ATF price cut 6.5%, commercial LPG by ₹69

This is the third straight monthly reduction in rates. Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Published - June 01, 2024 10:51 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Jet fuel or ATF price on Saturday was reduced by a steep 6.5% and that of commercial LPG used by hotels and restaurants by ₹69 per 19-kg cylinder on declining international oil prices.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was cut by ₹6,673.87 per kilolitre, or 6.5%, to ₹94,969.01 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The reduction follows a marginal 0.7% (₹749.25 per kl) increase on May 1.

The ATF rate in Mumbai was slashed to ₹88,834.27 per kl from ₹95,173.70.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Alongside, oil firms also cut the price of commercial LPG by ₹69 to ₹1,676 per 19-kg cylinder.

This is the third straight monthly reduction in rates. The price was on May 1 reduced by ₹19 per cylinder and by ₹30.5 on April 1.

Rate of cooking gas used in domestic households, however, remained unchanged at ₹803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

April 1 saw the first reduction in commercial LPG prices since January. The rate had gone up by ₹14 per cylinder on February 1 and ₹25.5 on March 1.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices of ATF and cooking gas on 1st of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.

Prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain frozen. Rates had been cut by ₹2 per litre in mid-March. Petrol costs ₹94.72 a litre in Delhi while diesel is priced at ₹87.62.

Related Topics

diesel fuel / petrol / aviation safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.