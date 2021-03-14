Economy

‘Africa to see rebound, may grow 3.4%’

African economies are expected to grow by an average of 3.4% this year, the African Development Bank said, as the continent recovers from its worst contraction in half a century.

The 54 economies shrank by 2.1% last year, the AfDB said in its 2021 economic outlook report, as the coronavirus crisis disrupted economic activity across the continent.

“The continent-wide projected recovery... does not remove the threat of increasing poverty,” the Abidjan-based AfDB said in the report. An estimated 39 million Africans are likely to slip into extreme poverty as a result of the pandemic, the bank said, after 30 million were pushed into that bracket last year.

