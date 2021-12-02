Adani meets Mamata, talks investments

Gautam Adani met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at State Secretariat ‘Nabanna’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held a meeting with Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of Adani Group, at State Secretariat ‘Nabanna.’

Adani later tweeted “Delighted to meet @MamataOfficial, Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022.” Nabanna sources said the meeting continued for one-and-half hours. TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present, the sources added.