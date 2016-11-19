Business

Carlson Rezidor to expand to State capitals

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group with brands such as Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Red, Park Plaza, Park Inn and Country Inns & Suits, said it would continue its growth strategy by increasing its presence in State capitals and key cities in India. Currently, the Group’s India portfolio includes 140 hotels in operation and under various stages of development across 60 cities. By the year-end, Carlson Rezidor will have 82 operational hotels in India, a top official said. “Our operating portfolio’s CAGR is a remarkable 17 per cent since 2010 in India and we are bullish on this market which offers vast opportunities,” Thorsten Kirschke, president, Asia Pacific, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group said. “Our steady growth demonstrates the strength of our brands and expertise. As one of the leading international hospitality operators in India, we have established a nationwide presence through a deep understanding of this key market,” Mr. Kirschke said.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 22, 2020 9:03:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Carlson-Rezidor-to-expand-to-State-capitals/article16667584.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY