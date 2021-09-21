98% Amazon sellers believe tech adoption gives them better customer reach: Nielsen study

Some 86% of sellers who participated in a survey expect an increase in sales this year: over 50% of them are hopeful of a 25% growth compared to last year while one in four sellers anticipate doubling their business through festive season sales this year, said a Nielsen study conducted among 2,000 sellers registered on Amazon.in between August 30 and September 9, 2021.

Almost all sellers (98%) said technology adoption and e-commerce would positively impact their businesses and help them reach a wider customer audience this season compared to last year. Nearly 50% of sellers indicated that they would be selling on Amazon.in during the festive season for the first time.

Some 28% of the surveyed sellers claimed that they would be launching new products this festive season. Some 78% of them said reaching out to new customers was their top priority; 71% of them believed e-com platforms would help in speedy business recovery and 62% expected better visibility for their products, found the study.

Some 31% of the respondents said they would invest in hiring, training, infrastructure, logistics and inventory through this festive season to achieve their business goals. Some 35% of sellers indicated they would invest in seasonal hiring, 45% in training of personnel and 36% in expanding inventory and warehousing.

Sumit Sahay, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India said, “The findings from the study indicate that our efforts are aligned with the needs and expectations of the SMB sellers.”

The Nielsen study covered sellers from Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Indore, Nagpur, Coimbatore, Kochi, Patna, Jaipur, Rajkot, Mysore, Guwahati, Vizag and Bhubaneswar.