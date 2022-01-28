‘70% of OTT viewers frustrated with content navigation’

Some 46% surf for 6 minutes to find something worth watching: Accenture study

About 70% of streaming video consumers in India are frustrated with content navigation and 46% of them spend more than six minutes to find something worth watching, reported Accenture on Thursday.

Consumers believe that over 60% of the content they are paying for is not relevant to them, while some 81% of consumers wished if they could easily switch over between OTT channels to see if any provided better and more relevant content, as per Accenture research.

Saurabh Kumar Sahu, managing director and lead for Communications, Media and Technology practice, Accenture in India said, “As the video streaming segment has matured, consumers are increasingly finding the experience to be complicated, expensive and hard to use.”

Content aggregators would be able to address this concern by providing unifying access across streaming services through application software, services and data-sharing agreements. Aggregators can also foster flexibility and personalisation for viewers by serving as a single platform with curated content that enables them to select exactly what they want to watch, observed the study.

“Evolving consumer preferences and tough economics will create challenges for video streaming platforms. To win in this competitive space, the ecosystem needs a major reset, in addition to providing consumers greater control over their viewing experience,” Mr. Sahu added.

Accenture interviewed more than 6,000 customers of 18 years and above for the study from India and other countries.

“OTTs have to adapt in tune with changing viewing patterns and focus on improving consumer experiences,” said Neeraj Sharma, managing director, communications, Media and Technology, Accenture in India.