‘₹3.5-lakh cr. assets may get monetised’

Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) and Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) structures are expected to see a healthy traction in the near to medium term, supported by the track record of entities that have already floated such structures, ICRA said.

In the last two years, the InvIT space saw monetisation of assets worth ₹853 billion, it said in a report.

“In the real estate space, assets worth over ₹1 trillion are likely to be listed in the near to medium term,” said Shubham Jain, group head and senior VP, corporate ratings, ICRA.

“Infrastructure assets worth over ₹2.5 trillion are expected to be monetised through InvIT in the next one year,” he added.


