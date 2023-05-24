HamberMenu
₹2000 note withdrawal won’t disrupt the economy: Shaktikanta Das

May 24, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
New Delhi, May 24 (ANI): RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses at the CII Annual Session on 'Future Frontiers: Competitiveness, Technology, Sustainability, Internationalization', in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Mohd Zakir)

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das asserted on Wednesday that there will be no disruption to the economy owing to the ₹2000 currency note’s withdrawal, and said high denomination currencies lingering in the economy can create “collateral issues”.

“We are monitoring the situation regularly. I don’t think there is any concern or any major issue which is coming up… trade and business activities are going on,” he said.

“It’s not being used in transactions, it has completed its life cycle. So it was time to take it out … Any high denomination currency just remaining here and there, it can create other collateral issues,” he remarked.

