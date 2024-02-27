Škoda Auto plans sub-4 meters compact SUV to achieve high volumes

February 27, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MUMBAI

Škoda Auto India has announced plans to introduce a sub-four meter compact SUV in India in the second half of 2025 to achieve large sales volume. The SUV will be the third made-for-India product after Kushaq and Slavia.

The new vehicle, targeted at first-time car buyers, will help to achieve annual sales volume of 1 lakh units by 2026, top company executives said.

“We have more than doubled sales in India since 2021 and we are now taking the next step by further expanding the range of models designed for customers in India and internationally,” said Klaus Zellmer, CEO, Škoda Auto while addressing a press conference.

“The all-new compact SUV will add an important segment for customers. I am confident that the expanding Škoda portfolio will contribute to our India growth target of achieving a market share for the Volkswagen family of brands of around 5% by 2030,” he added.

Previously the target was to achieve 5% market share by 2025 but it has been delayed.

In 2022 and 2023 the company had sold over 1 lakh cars. Besides catering to the Indian market the company exports to ASEAN and Middle East regions.

“In a year from now Škoda Auto will debut an all new car . With this, we will enhance our workforce on all fronts with an innovative approach and pioneering formats to engage with our new customers,” said Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India.

“We have already kick started trainings and workshops for our sales and aftersales verticals and continue with our laser-sharp focus on customer satisfaction. With the compact SUV we are confident of reaching 1 lakh annual sales volume by 2026,” he added.

The company is also planning to introduce an electric vehicle in the coming years.