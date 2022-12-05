White Paper Launch @Collegedunia Connect 2.0

December 05, 2022 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

Collegedunia Connect is a yearly event that celebrates Thought Leaders and Change Makers in the educational society. It is a Higher Education Summit that brings together key stakeholders including educationists, industry leaders, etc. This year at Collegedunia Connect 2.0- The Delhi Chapter, the theme is ‘Reimagining the Future’. Thus, there are going to be some productive discussions revolving around India’s education system in 2047, when India turns 100 as an independent nation. It is going to be held on December 16, 2022, at Le Meridien, New Delhi.

Collegedunia Connect 2.0 is going to be attended by Government Officials, Policy Makers, EdTech Companies, Academicians & Scholars, Investors, etc. Collegedunia, being the leading college search portal in India, endeavors to launch a white paper and play a constructive role in framing the Educational sector vision for India@100. The aim is to launch the White Paper prepared under the guidance of the esteemed Advisory Committee at the event.

The Committee will feature renowned industry names such as Dr. SS Mantha- Former Chairman of AICTE, Professor PB Sharma- Vice Chancellor of Amity University, Mr. Vishal Khurma- CEO of Woxsen University, Prof. K. K. Aggrawal- Chairman, National Board of Accreditation, Dr. Abhilasha Gaur- COO of ESSCI, and many more.

Collegedunia , founded in 2014 by BITS Pilani alumnus Sahil Chalana, is a one-stop destination for students, parents, and educational industry players seeking information related to higher education in India and abroad alike. The portal has played a proactive role in the education sector in the last 8 years and has established itself amongst the top 100 websites in India. It currently has more than 3 lakh authentic student reviews making it India’s largest student review platform.

The Government of India has announced the exercise of envisioning India in 2047 under the umbrella scheme of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. With this, the government plans to create a guideline for each sector of society. An action plan will be created along with its related documents for the Social Sector which will also consist of the Educational Sector. Various stakeholders, research institutions, universities and domain experts will be brainstorming together to create the said action plan.

Some of the key issues in terms of higher education are the future of education, future skills, gender equality, entrepreneurship, innovation, employment issues, and others. High-quality education is the most important step for the development and growth of any country. With the highest number of young population in the next decade, the country’s future is going to be largely dependent on the quality of education it can provide to all individuals.

Collegedunia Connect 2.0 is an initiative to provide a platform for holistic discussions regarding goals for the Educational sector in the next decade. The event will consist of Panel Discussions, Keynote Addresses, White Paper Launch, and Awards & Recognitions. It will discuss topics pertaining to leveraging the industry, resilience in the education system, innovations, future skills, and inclusivity. It is an effort with the intent to be a guiding force toward the country’s educational ecosystem. To know more, register at https://connect.collegedunia.com/index.html

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”