What Makes Tata AIG’s Travel Insurance for Schengen Visa A Top Pick? 

March 30, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

Those who are planning to visit Europe should understand that having travel insurance is mandatory if visiting a country in the Schengen area.

While it seems like an insignificant requirement, the absence of travel insurance can be the reason behind your visa rejection. Not only that, you may also have to deal with multiple issues if you end up with the wrong overseas travel insurance.

At this juncture, Tata AIG’s Schengen visa insurance shines as a beacon for the numerous perks it offers alongside comprehensive coverage. Even Forbes listed Tata AIG’s travel insurance for Schengen visa as a top choice for travellers.

Let’s find out why.

What is a Schengen Visa? Who Needs It?

A Schengen visa is the common visa required to enter any country within the Schengen Area. It is a mandatory document required by individuals belonging to non-Schengen countries in order to visit a Schengen country. For those who don’t know, the Schengen Area comprises 26 European countries that don’t have border controls and have abolished individual passports among the shared borders. Simply put, instead of acquiring a visa for a specific country in the Schengen Area, you need to get a common Schengen visa that lets you travel across all the Schengen nations. Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, etc. are some of the most popular Schengen nations among others.

What are Schengen Visa Travel Insurance Requirements?

As per Regulations laid by the European Parliament, travel medical insurance must fulfil the following Schengen visa requirements:

A medical coverage of at least €30,000. It must offer coverage for all the Schengen nations. It must cover expenses related to repatriation due to medical emergencies, immediate medical attention or emergency hospitalisation in the Schengen country (s).

Why Tata AIG’s Travel Insurance Ranks at No. 1 for Schengen Visa?

When it comes to purchasing international travel insurance for Schengen visas, Tata AIG is regarded as a reliable insurance partner.

Forbes listed Tata AIG as one of the top travel insurance providers of Schengen visa. This is due to Tata AIG’s:

Solid financial backing Europ Assistance for International Claims Reliable claim settlement Wide range of travel insurance plans Affordable premiums

Below are the top features that make AIG overseas insurance your perfect travel buddy:

● Up to $5,00,000 Medical Coverage: Getting treated abroad can significantly drain a lot of money due to expensive healthcare costs and massive currency conversion rates. At this point,

Tata AIG’s Schengen visa insurance becomes highly desirable as it has medical coverage up to $5,00,000.

● Emergency Medical Treatment Abroad: Falling sick at home is terrible but still manageable. However, the same can ruin your travelling experience if it happens during your foreign trip.

Tata AIG’s Schengen travel insurance covers the cost of unforeseen hospitalisations and other emergencies in a foreign country.

● Emergency Evacuation/Repatriation: Whether offering immediate health-related evacuation or repatriation in case of the death of the insured, Tata AIG is always a step ahead.

● Personal Liability and Legal Expense Cover: Tata AIG is among the few insurance providers that offer coverage for personal liability in a foreign country.

It means that if you get involved in an accident resulting in third-party or property loss/damage, your insurance provider will save you from legal consequences by offering reimbursement to the victim party.

You also get coverage for any representation or defence-related legal expenses.

● Flight Delays and Baggage Delays: Tata AIG’s Schengen travel insurance is also the first priority of Schengen visa applicants because it allows you to reimburse the cost of your flight tickets while letting you enjoy your trip without any worries.

● Baggage Coverage: Tata AIG’s overseas travel insurance covers baggage delays as well as loss of baggage, thereby compensating you for any inconvenience or additional expenses caused.

● Loss/Theft of Documents: Tata AIG travel insurance policy covers the cost of applying for new or duplicate documents if the originals are lost or stolen during the trip

● Easy Automatic Plan Extensions: If you are hospitalised on your same foreign trip and your travel insurance policy is about to expire, Tata AIG will extend the policy for additional days by collecting an additional premium.

● Coverage Against Plane Hijack: If you become a victim of a plane hijack, the Tata AIG policy will provide you with a distress allowance to deal with the trauma.

This is another reason why Forbes lists Tata AIG as one of the best travel insurance companies for Schengen visas.

● Emergency Accommodation Coverage: If you are in an emergency situation that requires you to opt for alternative accommodation, Tata AIG’s overseas travel insurance will cover the cost.

● Cheaper Premiums in the market: All things aside, Tata AIG’s insurance premium rates are also very affordable.

The main highlight is that you pay your premiums in ₹ and get coverage in the foreign currency $.

● Easy Policy Purchase: Finally, Tata AIG allows you to purchase insurance online in a quick and hassle-free manner.

Visit their website, navigate to the travel insurance page, fill in the required information, and choose from tailored Tata AIG Schengen travel insurance policies.

You don’t need to worry about a lot of paperwork, either. Instead, you can purchase a suitable policy with minimum requirements. You can also get in touch with their 24x7 customer support for any queries or assistance with policy purchases.

Bottom Line

Travelling to a Schengen country is simply not possible without valid travel insurance. Whether you are looking forward to a holiday in Switzerland, have an upcoming business trip to Germany, or are visiting Europe for any other reason, acquiring Schengen travel insurance should be your first step.

Having Tata AIG Schengen travel insurance not only lets you adhere to visa requirements but also helps you save a lot of money by providing the necessary financial assistance abroad.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”