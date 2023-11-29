VISTARA PRESENTS ‘FLIGHT TO RIVERDALE’ - A JOURNEY BACK TO 1964, IN COLLABORATION WITH NETFLIX’S ‘THE ARCHIES’

November 29, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST

Gurugram, 24 November 2023: Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier and a joint venture of the Tata group and Singapore Airlines, is thrilled to announce its exclusive collaboration with Netflix for the highly anticipated upcoming film, The Archies, for a one-of-a-kind experience - ‘Flight to Riverdale.’ The special flight UK 1964, welcomed aboard the cast of the film for this unique experience along with lucky fans and select Club Vistara members amongst others. Set in the 1960s, the film reimagines the legendary Archie comics as a live-action musical set in the imaginary idyllic town of Riverdale in India.

UK 1964; the ‘Flight to Riverdale’ commenced from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi at 14:40 hours and arrived at Manohar International Airport, Goa at 17:15 hours. The flight was operated on Vistara’s iconic Retrojet and aimed to offer the passengers a nostalgic journey by recreating the world of Archies on-board and by flying them to Riverdale; thereby offering a chance to bring a dream destination alive, one that was set up at the Manohar international Airport, Goa! The celebration onboard was marked by retro-themed décor in line with the film’s aesthetics, specially curated meals and beverages reminiscent of Pop Tate’s, customised Vistara and Netflix giveaways, and a chance for the passengers to travel with their favourite characters from The Archies.

The cast of The Archies, accompanied by the renowned directors Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti participated in this experience onboard UK 1964. The cast was present in character to give an authentic touch to the experience and included Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Aditi Saigal as Ethel Muggs, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley. While the Archies soundtrack played as part of the boarding and landing music, our in-flight entertainment system Vistara World showcased exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses into the making of The Archies, enhancing the overall experience.

Speaking on this unique collaboration, Deepti Sampat, Vice President – Marketing, Vistara said, “We are delighted to be the first Indian airline to partner with Netflix to curate a journey down memory lane with our special ‘Flight to Riverdale’. Vistara Retrojet, with its nostalgic charm, not only transports us back to a golden era but also propels us into a future where the boundaries between cinema and air travel seamlessly merge, offering passengers an experience that transcends the ordinary. UK 1964 will surely leave a permanent trail of enduring memories while also evoking nostalgia.”

Commenting on the partnership, Shilpa Singh, Senior Director, Marketing Partnerships - APAC, at Netflix added, “The Archies celebrates all things food, fashion and music from the 1960s. UK 1964, Vistara’s Retrojet ‘Flight to Riverdale’ is a unique and immersive experience curated to transport the passengers back in time, all while enjoying the company of the cast and crew. This special collaboration will carry the participants into the world of The Archies before it launches on Netflix.”

Upon touching down in Goa, the celebrations continued with the arrival hall having been transformed into a mini-Riverdale adorned with retro-themed props and backdrops from the film. A lively flash mob, featuring the cast, a dance troupe, and the Vistara crew ensured a memorable welcome for all.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards. The only Indian carrier to feature amongst World’s Top 20 Airlines, Vistara has been named ‘16th Best Airline’ globally while also being recognised as the ‘Best Airline in India and South Asia’ for the third time in a row, ‘Best Airline Staff in India and South Asia’ for the fifth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia’ for the third time in a row and ‘Best Business Class Airline in India and South Asia’ for the second time in a row at the coveted World Airline Awards 2023 by Skytrax. Vistara also received the ch-aviation Asia’s Third Youngest Airline Fleet award for the second consecutive year.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”