Take a rejuvenating maritime holiday in Dubai this summer

August 22, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

Dubai is a treasure trove of diverse experiences, making it a preferred tourist destination for travellers across the world. Did you know? The most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is much known for its rich seagoing history that dates back to about 7,000 years. There are also several modern marine pursuits like parasailing, jet skiing and flyboarding on offer that make it an exciting maritime hotspot.

In a nutshell, there’s everything from traditional dhow sailing to adrenaline-pumping water sports, Dubai’s picturesque coastline and diverse destination experiences that promise a unique and refreshing vacation.

Immerse yourself in the city’s maritime heritage

The city has a long tradition of dhow sailing, a heritage that originated from pearl diving and fishing activities. Dubai Marina and Dubai Creek host traditional Dhow cruise companies that offer an authentic and experience. Guests can enjoy stunning city views, Arabic buffets, and beverages on these wooden boats. This nod to Dubai’s maritime heritage provides a unique and relaxing way to explore the city.

You can also take some time out to visit Culture of the Sea, a thematic museum in the vicinity of the Dubai Creek to learn about Dubai’s glorious maritime history. The galleries take you through the discovery of the natural marine environment to the construction of dhows, fishing, pearling and maritime trade, among other things.

Go for modern marine pursuits

In addition to traditional dhow sailing, Dubai offers a plethora of modern marine pursuits. Competitive flyboarding, wakeboarding, jet skiing, and yachting are popular water activities like rides on jet cars and Hero OdySea, that cater to thrill-seekers. The year-round sunshine and stunning coastline make it an ideal location for these water-based adventures.

There are several prominent water sports companies in Dubai that can curate itineraries for you packed with adventure. Our top picks include parasailing along the white sands of Jumeirah beach – a truly exhilarating experience for those who want some adrenaline-pumping action. Hop on to a speedboat and cruise towards the Arabian Gulf, after which you will be taken for a parasailing joyride in the air at a height of 150 meters. The panoramic view is stunning and will make you fall in love with Dubai’s magnificent skyline.

While all the activities are equally fun, don’t miss flyboarding to experience being elevated above water on jet-powered boot attachments.

You could also enroll yourself for a sailing course in Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC) and enjoy the riches the Arabian Gulf has to offer. Otherwise, laze on the beach, or simply soak up the atmosphere in the club house and enjoy the company of Dubai’s sailing fraternity.

Take a ride on a world-class cruise

Dubai’s open anchorage areas, luxury marinas, and diverse sea and land-based experiences make it an attractive cruise destination and a superyacht capital. No wonder, the city is one of the fastest-growing cruise destinations in the world, with 1,750 cruises coming to Dubai. Tourists can enjoy fine-dining restaurants and explore various tourism attractions with easy access to the marinas.

In the heart of the city is Dubai Harbour that has a cruise terminal with several advanced facilities including seaport passenger boarding bridges. The area of 20 million square feet also includes shops, dining spaces and hotels.

Another must-visit is Mina Rashid, a leading cruise destination with a multitude of dining and entertainment facilities that earned it Middle East’s Leading Cruise Terminal Award in 2021.

Unwind on a luxurious yacht

Leisure travel companies operate yacht tours from beautiful marinas in Dubai, including Dubai Yacht Marina Club, Creek Marina Yacht Club, Dubai Harbour and more, offering a safe and refreshing day at sea. Guests can enjoy bespoke itineraries, the latest water sports experiences, and onboard entertainment with breathtaking views of Dubai’s iconic landmarks like the Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa, among others.

Extended excursions to The World Islands can give you an even more extensive experience.

Experience thrill through deep sea fishing

How about getting a taste of deep-sea fishing while in Dubai? Also known as offshore fishing, it is done at a 100 feet distance from the shore. Opt for one of the popular fishing charters in Dubai and explore the rich variety of fish that the city’s water bodies have to offer. It doesn’t matter if you are an experienced angler or a beginner – go ahead with this plan and enjoy an experience that can’t be described enough in words.

The last word

A maritime holiday in Dubai promises a perfect blend of tradition and modernity. Whether it’s a relaxing dhow cruise or an action-packed water sports adventure, Dubai’s coastline offers an unforgettable experience this summer.

So, plan a trip and enjoy unforgettable moments with your friends and family this summer by finding the perfect outing, getaway or experience with Dubai Summer Surprises , the ongoing fun fest that’s on till 3 September 2023. From skydiving lessons and rollercoaster rides to scuba diving adventures and yoga sessions, there’s something for everyone.

Yes, there’s limitless fun awaiting you and your family this summer in Dubai. Go pack your bags now and thank us later!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”