Weekend Canvas: How to spend 2 days soaking in Dubai’s culture of art and expression

December 29, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

Dubai’s cultural pulse beats loud, and we’re about to dance to its rhythm. Get ready to be swept away in a whirlwind of artistic flair, culinary delights, and the unmistakable charm of a weekend well spent in this enchanting city. From immersive art exhibitions that push the boundaries of creativity to hidden gems in the historic neighborhoods, each experience is a brushstroke adding to the canvas of your weekend adventures.

Day 1:

Start your morning at Hint Cafe and Etihad Museum :

Begin your day with a delightful breakfast at Hint Cafe located in Etihad Museum and set the perfect tone for a day filled with exploration.

After a wonderful gastronomic experience, immerse yourself in the rich history of the Emirates at the Etihad Museum, a 21st-century marvel focused on inspiring visitors with the tale of the union of the Emirates.

Spread over 25,000sqm, the museum is located on the same historical site of the Union House, the very place where the constitution was signed in 1971.

Etihad Museum has a unique curved white roof that is inspired by the shape of the UAE constitution. The structure also features seven columns, which symbolise the pens used to sign the national union agreement. The museum has a series of interactive pavilions where you can explore the UAE’s history, through photos, films and other archival media.

Hint Cafe Timings: 8 am to 10 pm (Monday and Tuesday)

8 am to 11 pm (Wednesday to Sunday)

Cost for two: AED80 approximately

Etihad Museum Timings: 10 am to 8 pm (Monday to Sunday)

Ticket Price: AED25 per person

Location: Jumeirah St, Al Mina, Dubai

Next, head to Jameel Arts Center for Art Aficionados:

If your heart beats to art, the Jameel Arts Center should be part of your travel plan. It is home to captivating works by local artists, and this creative community offers regular exhibitions and workshops that allow you to delve into the artistic processes behind the masterpieces. It is easy to spend an entire afternoon or evening enjoying all that it has to offer to a cultural connoisseur.

Timings: 10 am to 8 pm (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday)

12 pm to 8 pm (Friday)

Closed on Tuesdays

End your day with dinner at Teible : A Culinary Delight:

Art is everywhere, especially in your food. While you are getting in touch with the artist within, refuel at Teible, an artisanal bakery and concept dining spot, recommended by Michelin.

Located inside the Jameel Arts Center, Teible offers a vibrant menu but don’t miss out on their sourdough rose petal crackers that will leave you craving for more.

Timings: 10 am to 5 pm, 6 pm to 10 pm (Monday, Wednesday to Sunday)

Closed on Tuesdays

Location: Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai

Cost for two: AED200 (approximately)

Day 2:

Set off to explore Al Quoz:

Now that day one has introduced you to the art scene in Dubai, your second day will take you to the Al Quoz area, a hub of modern and homegrown art.

Mawaheb in GC Avenue:

Start your day at Mawaheb (which means talent in Arabic), an art studio dedicated to inclusivity. It showcases artwork by individuals with special needs which allows visitors to witness their expressions through painting and enjoy a meal at the cafe surrounded by their incredible art.

At the on-site shop, you can pick up products designed by Mawaheb artists as special souvenirs to take back home.

Timings: 9 am to 3 pm (Monday to Friday)

Location: Mawaheb, Goshi Warehouse Village 13 & 14, 22nd St, Al Quoz 3, Dubai

Alserkal Avenue , A Hub of Creativity:

After a wonderful morning exploring artwork, head to Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz, a space that encapsulates the modern art scene while preserving unique ethnic aspects.

Here you can explore artisanal cafes, galleries, and even dance studios. You can also attend art exhibitions at Lawrie Shabibi and catch live performances at The Junction , or enjoy an artsy film at Cinema Akil.

If the musical arts are your passion, you can also explore The Fridge , known for its mind-blowing concerts. If the artist within you wants to get their hands dirty, you can participate in a DIY painting session at thejamjar as well .

Location: 17th Street, Al Quoz, Dubai

Kave , A Snack Amidst Sustainability:

While you explore this art haven, pause at Kave for a delicious snack to keep yourself satiated. This eco-conscious, upcycled café (95% of the wood used to build it has been salvaged from different places) lets you brings your pets with you. With delicious food on its menu, Kave’s recycled interiors which align with Dubai’s commitment to upcycling will give you some instagrammable opportunities as well At Kave, you can learn how the things you consume and buy are made; watch people pour heart and soul into their work; or take part in a workshop that teaches kindness through various means. Founded by sisters Rania and Zaina Kana’an, Kave is also home to resident artists, fair trade shops, and Charicycles, the only custom bicycle shop in Dubai.

Timings: 11 am to 8 pm (Tuesday to Sunday)

Closed on Mondays

Location: Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai

Cost for two: AED135 approximately

Wild Paint House for the Family:

They call themselves the ‘wildest art jamming studio in the world’ and it’s easy to see why. Wild Paint House is a space where fun meets creativity and imagination. Book a slot, don an apron, and create amazing artworks to take home! A must try for kids, families or even for a different kind of date, Wild Paint House offers 6 unique art jamming painting experiences.

Timings: 2 pm to 10 pm (Monday to Friday)

10 am to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Location: Warehouse 1 Al Marabea’ St, Al Quoz, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, Dubai

A Sweet Treat at Mirzam Chocolate Factory :

Calling all chocolate lovers to indulge their sweet tooth at Mirzam Chocolate Factory where you can witness the chocolate-making process and take home delectable treats for your loved ones.

Their glass windows allow you to witness the art of making chocolates right in front of you, which makes for a wonderful experience.

Timings: 8 am to 11 pm (Daily)

Location: Al Ghurair Warehouse complex, 4th St, Al Quoz 3, Dubai

End with Theatre of Digital Art at Madinat Jumeriah:

End your weekend extraordinaire at the Theatre of Digital Art, where traditional art fuses with modern technology, giving you a chance to immerse yourself in multimedia exhibitions, virtual reality, and contemporary installations. You can also experience the genius works of masters like Claude Monet and Wassily Kandisnky.

Timings: 10 am to 11 pm (Daily)

Location: Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

With this weekend itinerary, embark on a weekend rendezvous with the arts, where every gallery, street corner, and performance venue tell a story waiting to be heard. As you bid adieu to this weekend odyssey, carry with you the echoes of laughter in bustling markets, the visual poetry of contemporary art, and the flavors of a culinary journey through time. We promise, you will return for a second helping!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”