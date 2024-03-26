Vaginal Birth After Cesarean Section (VBAC): Empowering Choices for Indian Parents

March 26, 2024 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST

Clearing the Misconceptions:

There are common misconceptions surrounding VBAC. It’s not impossible! In fact, studies show a success rate of 60-70% for VBAC deliveries in India. Another misconception is that VBAC is inherently risky. While there are some considerations, most of these risks can be effectively managed in a well-equipped healthcare facility with experienced doctors.

Why Consider VBAC?

There are several advantages to VBAC:

Shorter recovery time: Compared to repeat C-sections, VBAC generally leads to a quicker recovery, allowing you to bond with your newborn and resume daily activities sooner.

Reduced risk of surgical complications: Repeat C-sections carry a slightly higher risk of complications like infections or adhesions compared to VBAC.

Potential benefits for baby: Studies suggest that vaginal birth might be beneficial for a baby’s gut microbiome and immunity.

Who is a good candidate for VBAC?

Several factors influence VBAC suitability. Discussing these with your doctor is crucial:

Reason for previous C-section: VBAC is generally safe if the prior C-section was due to factors that may not repeat in the next pregnancy, like breech presentation or fetal distress. It might not be recommended if the reason was a small pelvis, shoulder dystocia, previous forceps/vacuum delivery, a very low- lying placenta or multiple uterine surgeries.

Type of C-section incision: A low-transverse incision on the lower uterine segment is most favorable for VBAC.

Uterine health: Your doctor will assess the health of your uterus to ensure it’s strong enough for vaginal delivery.

Your health: Overall good health and a normal pregnancy are important factors.

The VBAC Process in India:

Prenatal discussions: Discuss VBAC with your doctor early in your pregnancy. They can assess your suitability, address concerns, and guide you through the process.

Shared decision-making: Indian healthcare emphasizes informed consent. Work with your doctor to understand the benefits and risks of VBAC and make a decision that aligns with your preferences.

Continuous support: Choose a healthcare facility with experienced staff comfortable supporting VBAC deliveries. Continuous monitoring and experienced professionals are crucial for successful VBAC.

Making an Informed Choice

VBAC is a safe and empowering option for many Indian women. Discussing your options with a qualified doctor will help you make an informed decision that prioritizes your health and well-being. Here are some additional tips:

Gather information: Reputable sources like the RCOG website can provide you with evidence-based information on VBAC.

Seek support groups: Connecting with other mothers who have successfully undergone VBAC can be encouraging.

Remember, a healthy pregnancy and informed decision-making are key to a successful delivery, be it VBAC or C-section.

Disclaimer: This article provides general information and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor to discuss your individual circumstances and the best course of action for you.

Dr. Daksha Mukund Bakre, MBBS, DNB Obstetrics and Gynaecoloy

Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology

BirthRight By Rainbow Hospitals, Sarjapura Road, Bengaluru

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”