Unacademy to Conduct Free Scholarship Test

India's Biggest Scholarship Test for IIT JEE & NEET UG – curated for 9th - 12th standards

India, May 22, 2020: ​Unacademy,​ India's largest learning platform, will be conducting a free scholarship test - PRODIG​ Y for IIT JEE, NEET UG, 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th standard students. Through​ this test, learners can assess and evaluate their knowledge and work on specific areas of improvement on the Unacademy platform. All students taking the Live test will be provided with an All India Rank, Percentiles, Detailed Solutions, and Test Analysis. These Free tests will be conducted on 13th and 14th of June, starting 9 AM, including Foundations Tests for Class 9 & 10 and IIT JEE preparation and NEET UG tests for class 11 &12.

PRODIGY is designed by India’s Top Educators keeping in mind the actual exam and its evolving nature, thereby equipping learners to crack IIT JEE, NEET-UG, and foundation exams in 9th & 10th standards. These tests will follow NTA & CBSE question patterns respectively and will have a set of 75 questions in IIT JEE, 180 questions in NEET UG & 100 questions in exams for 9th and 10th standard with a time limit of 180 minutes. Moreover, for students unable to take the Live tests, it will also be available afterwards on the platform, even post the mentioned schedule time.

The schedule for the tests is as follows:

Test Date and Time NTSE Foundation Scholarship Test - Class 9th June 13, 2020, 9 AM to 12 PM Foundation Scholarship Test - Class 10th June 13, 2020, 2 PM to 5 PM Scholarship Test for IIT JEE - Class 11th June 14, 2020, 9 AM to 12 PM Scholarship Test for IIT JEE - Class 12th June 14, 2020, 9 AM to 12 PM Scholarship Test for NEET UG - Class 11th June 14, 2020, 2 PM to 5 PM Scholarship Test for NEET UG - Class 12th June 14, 2020, 2 PM to 5 PM

Additionally, an opportunity will also be given to students who were not able to clear the IIT JEE and NEET UG Mock Tests in the first attempt. Tests for them will be conducted on the same day and time as the ones for class 12, that is, on June 14, 2 PM to 5 PM.

Details on the format of IIT JEE Scholarship Tests:

Number of sections: 3

Total number of questions: 75

Total time given: 180 minutes

Total Marks: 300

Marking scheme for MCQ questions: +4 for correct answers and -1 for incorrect answers

Details on the format of the NEET UG Scholarship Tests:

Number of sections: 3

Total number of questions: 180

Total time given: 180 minutes

Total Marks: 720

Marking scheme for questions: +4 for correct answers and -1 for incorrect answers

Details on the format of the 9th & 10th Scholarship Tests:

Number of sections: 3

Total number of questions: 100

Total time given: 180 minutes

Total Marks: 300

Marking scheme for questions: NA

DC Pandey, Top Educator with Unacademy said,​ “All IIT JEE, NEET UG & 9th & 10th standard aspirants should appear for the PRODIG ​ Y S ​ cholarship Tests and experience the environment of actual exams. It helps in building confidence and understanding the areas of improvement”

