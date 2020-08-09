Unacademy ‘Command’: A 2-day conclave for defence exams aspirants

The virtual summit will provide complete guidance for defence exam aspirants

The 2-day conclave will bring together industry leaders, defence analysts, Kargil war veterans, top rankers, Unacademy’s Top Educators and well-known personalities like Shri M Hamid Ansari, Gen VP Malik, Lt. Gen. Asit Mistry, Capt Yashika Hatwal Tyagi, actor Sonu Sood, and Lt. Gen. HS Panag among others.

It is considered to be one of the most prestigious and respected careers in the country. Replete with challenges and adventures, a career in the Indian Armed Forces symbolises patriotism and service like no other. Right from being at the frontline defending the country’s borders, to saving the day with rescue missions in the face of natural disasters, the Defence forces provides one with limitless opportunities.

Over 12 lakh youngsters appear for the defence exams each year in a bid to showcase their bravado and patriotism. However, not everyone cracks the competitive exams. While coaching classes might seem like the natural solution, this year with the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdowns, this does not seem like a viable option.

Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform, has announced that they will be organising a 2-day live virtual summit for all defence exams aspirants across the country. Slated to be held on August 14 and 15, the summit will provide aspirants with an opportunity to connect with Unacademy’s top educators, dignitaries from several walks of life, rankers and defence leaders to gain insights on cracking various tests that come under the umbrella of the defence exams.

Spread across two days, the virtual summit will include sessions from well-known personalities such as former Vice President of India M Hamid Ansari, former chief of the Indian Army Gen VP Malik, defence analyst Lt. Gen. HS Panag, Kargil war veteran Yashika Hatwal Tyagi, AOC-in-C, Western Air Command (Retd.) Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar, war veteran and Indian blade runner Major DP Singh, VP of the Indian Maritime Foundation Commodore Anil Jai Singh apart from All India Rankers like Chirag Garg and Akshay Pangarikar and actors Sonu Sood, Gul Panag and Rannvijay Singh Singha. Some of Unacademy’s top educators like Col. Bhupinder Singh Rehal, Divya Gupta, Arpit Choudhary, and Vishal Kumar will also conduct live sessions.

With power-packed sessions, this summit will bring together a list of curated sessions and workshops to help learners navigate the complexities of the defence exams. Apart from sharing success stories, speakers will dole out important tips and tricks, preparation strategies and also chronicle their journeys in an attempt to inspire aspirants. Cracking the defence exams will provide aspirants with the chance to serve in the Indian Military and Paramilitary Forces; a chance to showcase their grit and bravery in what is known as the world’s most adventurous workplace.

Given the uncertainty, and lack of access to coaching classes owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual summit will be a one-stop destination for aspirants to bridge any gaps in their preparatory journeys. Unacademy’s top educators will take the guidance a notch higher and help aspirants gear up for the exams with practice tests, courses through workshops and discussions that will help hone one’s skills.

To view the complete schedule and be a part of the summit, learners can visit the Unacademy Summit page (https://unacademy.com/event/command) and register for free.

