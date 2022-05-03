Top B-Schools Offering 5 year Integrated MBA Course: Check Admission, Course Details, Career Prospects

The integrated MBA program, IPM (Integrated Programme in Management) is the most sought after course amongst 12th class students. IPM is a 5 year program that combines the undergraduate and postgraduate (MBA) studies. It is offered in different combinations that includes BBA + MBA, BBM + MBA, and BMS + MBA to prepare a candidate for managerial jobs and boost their career opportunities in different fields. Recently, IIFT has launched an Integrated Programme in Management course.

Why to Pursue IPM from Top B-Schools?

The five year integrated program stimulates the managerial skills of the students.

In the Integrated program, the students do not need to appear for the entrance exam twice (at UG and PG level), therefore saving a year of the candidate that goes into preparation for entrance exams.

Many IPM programs offer foreign exchange opportunities ranging from 3 to 5 months. The exchange universities are in parts of Taiwan, Europe, and Brazil.

The management course equips students with the tools and techniques that are used strategically to improve the performance of a business

The course provides a strong foundation in the fields of psychology, management, law, and philosophy for an all-round development of the students.

It develops a holistic approach to boost logical decision making and innovation.

The IPM course increases opportunities for a student to gain a practical exposure as part of summer internships and live projects.

IPM Intake and Application Deadlines

Basic Eligibility Criteria for Admission to IIMs and NMIMs

In order to enroll in the IPM program, the candidate needs to pass their Class 12th exams. Following this, they will have to clear the relevant entrance-based exams or merit scores as required by the colleges. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the academic profile of a student and their entrance scores.

Many colleges including IIFT, IIM Ranchi, and Nirma University also accept scores of IPMAT. It is an entrance exam for admission to the 5 year Integrated Programme in Management at IIM Indore.

IIM Jammu and IIM Bodh Gaya offers admission to the IPM program on the basis of JIPMAT. The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on the basis of the curriculum of Class 12th.

NMIMS Mumbai offers admission to their IPM program on the basis of scores in the National Test for Programs After Twelfth (NPAT).

IPM Course Structure

The first three years of the course generally focus on building the management foundations of a student. The core fundamentals taught include subjects such as Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, along with other subjects such as Political Science, Psychology, Literature, Language, Sociology, Humanities, and Fine Arts. The students are taught the skills that will help them attain positions of responsibility..

The last two years of the course is mainly focused on training the students with the core management skills. The core subjects include Finance, Communication, Accounting, Economics, Marketing, Strategy, International Trade, Quantitative Techniques, Information Systems,Operations Management, Operational Behaviour and Human Resource (HR).

Top Colleges offering IPM Course in India

Apart from IIMs and IIFT, there are other colleges offering IPM Course are mentioned in the table below:

How to enroll for IPM courses?

The mode of admission for the IPM course varies according to the specific college one is applying for.

The aspirants of the program can check the exam requirements for the detailed admission process or selection procedure.

Some colleges offer admission based on the percentage obtained in Class 12 while others on the basis of the rank in the entrance examination.

The application for the course can be filled online on the website of the college one is applying for.

After clearing the exam or the merit criteria, one needs to appear for a personal interview with the admissions team which will eventually decide the selection of the candidate.

IPM Placement Trends - IIM Indore

The highest packages offered at IIM Indore in the 2022 placement drive for the IPM program stood at Rs 49 lakh. With 100% placement rate, the average package (Rs. 25.01 lakh) offered saw a rise of 6 percent as compared to the last year. The candidates were placed in various domains including finance, HR, Analytics, IT, management, sales and marketing

IPM Course - Career Prospects

As IPM graduates are skilled in various sectors like sales and marketing, HR, finance, accounting, and retail, this boosts their job prospects. IPM course prepares students for managerial positions and job roles such as:

Management Consultant

Digital Marketing Manager

HR Manager

Retail Manager

Business Head

Sales Manager

Budding entrepreneurs can also benefit from the programme as it helps them understand the working of a business and its management. The average package offered to an IPM graduate starts from INR 18 Lacs.

IPM courses include various live projects, case studies, and internship opportunities. This enables the students to gain exposure and explore diverse fields of management. Students are able to develop managerial as well as leadership skills that leads to their holistic growth and offers growing career opportunities.