March 17, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

Due to its crispy Fried chicken, KFC, a well-known American fast-food establishment, has become well-known throughout the world. After Subway, McDonald’s, and Starbucks, it comes in at number four on the list of largest fast-food restaurant chains in the globe. However, it might be difficult for you to decide what to purchase precisely once you arrive at KFC. On the KFC menu, there are a number of various chicken items available. Everyone who enjoys chicken can find something at KFC, whether they prefer it spicy or mild, bone-in or boneless, in strips or wings, sandwiches, or just regular chicken. And with KFC coupon codes, you can get huge discounts on your everyday buys. Being the largest network of fried chicken restaurants, KFC is undoubtedly a preferred option. Additionally, you can expand your order with a variety of non-chicken side items. Some individuals find the side meals to be very enjoyable and that’s all they order.

Although there are so many items to order, this article will focus on the top 5 KFC menu items to purchase on Zomato.

Top 5 KFC menu items to order on Zomato are the following:

1. Chicken Bucket

If you are hosting a large gathering or have a large family, you can purchase an 8-piece, 12-piece, or 16-piece bucket. You also have the choice of purchasing poultry that only contains dark meat, such as chicken thighs, or you can choose to purchase the variety bucket that includes both dark and white meat. Last but not least, you have the choice of sticking with the standard option or stepping it up by getting your chicken extra crispy, spicy, or Kentucky grilled.

2. Chizza

Chizza, a recent addition to the KFC menu, is a favorite among those who enjoy both pizza and poultry. It is a crunchy chicken breast topped with cheese, a hot sauce, vegetables, and seasonings. An all-chicken pizza with no crust. There are various combinations available.

A pizza and chocolate lava combo that feeds two and includes a pepsi is available from KFC. Pizza and fries are a different deal that is highly suggested. Chizza, medium fries, and a Pepsi serving two individuals is a round out meal.

3. Biryani Buckets

Biryani will always be a favorite dish for a non-vegetarian who enjoys KFC. Biryani Buckets are also the most popularly requested dish, aside from chicken buckets. Anyone who hasn’t already attempted it ought to do so. With the Biryani Bucket, KFC also provides a variety of combos. Large biryani rice, two hot and crispy items, two gravies, four strips, and a 500ml Pepsi are included in the classic biryani combo, which feeds two to three people. The most popular dish right now is the “smoky grilled biryani combo,” which includes a large serving of biryani rice and 2-3 servings of each of 2 Smoky Red, 2 Gravies, Medium Popcorn, and 1 Pepsi 500ml.

4. Box Meals

Variety of chicken strips are contained in a package for box meals. Box meals from KFC come in a variety of combinations. the most popular is a box containing all of your beloved chicken items. 2 hot wings, 1 chicken strip, and 1 pc hot and crispy named All Chicken Box. Another item that is frequently purchased is the Zinger Tandoori Box, which includes 1 Tandoori Zinger, 2 Hot Wings, 1 Veggie Patty, and 1 Pepsi 500ml. For those who enjoy biryani, there is a Popcorn Biryani Box that includes 1 Popcorn Biryani Bucket with Gravy, 2 Hot Wings, and 1 Pepsi 500ml. KFC also provides vegetarian options. A Veg Zinger box contains 1 Veg Zinger, 2 Veg Patties, and 1 Pepsi 500ml; a Veg Biryani box includes 1 Veg Patty, 1 Veg Biryani Bucket with sauce, and 1 Pepsi 500ml for vegetarian people.

5. Burgers

The most popular meal at KFC is regarded as burgers. KFC has choices for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian burgers. Three chicken Zingers, medium popcorn, medium fries, and one 500ml Pepsi make up a family feast combination that serves three people. A value meal includes 2 chicken value burgers, 2 Hot & Crispy, 2 dips (20gm each), and 1 500ml Pepsi. Along with discounts, KFC offers a selection of mouthwatering burgers, including the Classic Zinger Burger, Veggie Zinger Burger, and Tandoori Zinger Burger and many more.

Wrap up

KFC, or Kentucky Fried Chicken, is a fast-food restaurant company with its corporate headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, and a fried chicken focus. As of December 2019, it had 22,621 locations across 150 countries, making it the second-largest restaurant chain in the globe after McDonald’s. KFC has increased the variety of chicken items available on its menu by adding items like chicken biryani, Chizza, as well as sides like French fries, desserts, and soft beverages, which are frequently provided by PepsiCo. KFC is renowned for its slogans “It’s Finger-Lickin’ Good!”, “Nobody does chicken like KFC” and “So good”.

By placing an order from Zomato and using a Zomato coupon code, you can experience these top 5 KFC dishes while relaxing at home. Zomato gives 20% off up to Rs. 50 on orders totaling Rs. 159 or more. For card users, more deals are available. You can also order Faasos wraps with Faasos coupon codes & Pizzahut pizzas with Pizzahut coupon codes by registering with PaisaWapas. So, you can enjoy these dishes while not burning a hole in your pocket.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”