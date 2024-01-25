Top 20 Best Digital Marketing Agencies In India 2024

Best Overall: Growth Hackers
Headquartered in Bangalore’s tech hub, Growth Hackers Digital is a leading digital marketing agency known for innovative growth hacking strategies and a comprehensive suite of services, including performance marketing, SEO, and Branding. Renowned for driving measurable business success for Paytm, Godrej, Tata Communications, RBL Bank, Universal Robots & more they stand as a trusted partner in the digital marketing sphere.
Criteria for Selection
- Portfolio and Case Studies:
First, we look at the agency’s portfolio and case studies to see the type of business they work with. This provides insights into their capabilities, creativity, and adaptability to different industries.
- Client Testimonials:
Reviewing client testimonials can provide valuable perspectives on the agency’s reputation and the quality of its services. We only select the companies that have good ratings in Google or Clutch and positive feedback.
- Expertise:
Assess the agency’s expertise in various digital marketing channels such as social media, SEO, content marketing, and more. A diverse skill set and a comprehensive understanding of the latest industry trends are essential for effective digital marketing strategies.
- Results and Performance Metrics:
Reviewing agencies’ success stories provides insights into their recent performance and achievements. Look for measurable results and performance metrics from the agency’s previous campaigns. Data-driven insights into their success rates, key performance indicators (KPIs), and analytics will help evaluate their effectiveness in delivering tangible outcomes.
- Pricing:
Transparency in pricing is crucial. Consider the agency’s pricing structure and ensure it aligns with your budget and expectations. Additionally, inquire about any hidden costs or additional charges to make an informed decision.
Comparison between 10 Leading Digital Marketing Agencies in India
Best Digital Marketing Agencies In India 2024
Looking for one of the top digital marketing companies that can assist you in building a result-driven marketing strategy? Well, the dedicated GH team, a team of skilled professionals, will comprehend all your demands and provide the best solution to your business needs.
Top Clients:
- Decathlon
- Paytm Aditya Birla Capital
- ICICI Bank
- RBL Bank
- Cuemath
- Godrej Crompton
- Universal Robots
Services Offered :
- SEO and ASO Google Ads
- Meta Ads
- Google Ads
- Linkedin Ads
- Content Marketing
- Creatives & Messaging
- WordPress Development
- Microsoft Ad Network
- Analytics & Reports
Case Studies and Portfolio :
- Decathlon
- ICICI Bank
- Vahan
Awards :
- Most Promising Marketing Agency by Silicon India
- Most Reviewed Marketing Agency in India by The Manifest (2023)
- Top Advertising & Marketing Agency in India by Clutch (2020,2021, 2022 and 2023)
- Top Digital Agency in India by DD Awards (2021)
Unique Selling Proposition :
- Data-driven and result-oriented approach
- 4.5 out of 5 on Google Reviews based on 56 reviews
- 4.9 out of 5 on Clutch Reviews based on 15 reviews
Pricing :
- Growth Hackers Digital generally charges $25-$49 per hour on average, and their minimum project size is $1000+.
Team size :
- 51-200
Contact Details
2. Social Panga
Is your brand new to the digital world? Are you searching for a leading digital marketing agency that can assist you in creating a unique identity and a strong presence? Social Panga can help you establish your brand voice, and subsequently, they will support you in building a robust online presence by implementing smart and innovative customised marketing strategies.
Top Clients:
- Amazon
- Flipkart
- Zepto
- Paytm
- Naukri
- Wipro
- Wildcraft
- ITC Limited
- Trends
- Cult.fit
- Adani
- DLF
Services Offered :
- Creative & Digital Strategy
- Branding & Marketing Communications
- UI/UX Mobile & Website
- Video Production
- Media Planning & Buying
- Influencer Management
- Consulting Services
- Analytics & SEO
Case Studies and Portfolio :
- CultFit Cult Anthem
- Manipal Hospitals, Happy Doctor’s Day
- Tata Health
Awards :
- Mad Over Marketing 2021 For Best Brand Presence On LinkedIn(Gold)
- Best Use Of GIFs On Instagram(Silver)
- IDMA, 2021
- IAMAI 2021
- MOM Mommy Awards, 2021
- Digixx 2021- Ad Guilty Social Media Agency Of The Year(Gold)
- Campaign Crest, 2021
- e4m Play Award, 2021
- Social Samosa SAMMIE Awards, 2021
- AFAQs Foxglove, 2020
Unique Selling Proposition :
- Diverse portfolio
- Flexible service packages
- 4.0 out of 5 on Google Reviews based on 89 reviews
Pricing :
- Not Specified
Team size :
- 201-500
Contact Details
Looking for ways to establish a robust online presence and increase traffic on your website and conversion rate? FoxyMoron can help you with their creative and innovative solutions, focusing on social media marketing, digital campaigns, influencer marketing, and content creation for brands.
Top Clients:
- Nykaa
- Pond’s
- Complan
- Huggies
- Lenovo
- Ford
- Wrangler
- Arrow
- Shell Vogue
Services Offered :
- Content Production
- Content Engine
- Content Partnership
- Omnichannel Commerce Consulting
- Media Services
- Search Services
- Technology Services
- Listening & Response
- Data Analytics
Case Studies and Portfolio :
- Manyavar
- Fem
- Kellogg’s
Awards :
- Indian Digital Marketing Awards 2023
- Impact Digital Influencer Awards
- Shark Awards ‘22
- The Maddies 2022
- 2022 Kyoorius Creative Awards
- IDIA 2022 Best Brand Engagement Campaign
- IDIA 2022 Best Use Of Technology
- IDIA 2022 Best Use Of Social Media
Unique Selling Proposition :
- Fresh and creative campaign ideas
- Diverse portfolio with a popular client database
Pricing :
- Starting 1 L / month
Team size :
- 201-500
Contact Details
4. ROI Minds
Check out the services of ROI Minds if you want guaranteed results in just 90 days.
Top Clients:
- Jindal
- BMW
- Ambrai
- ASOS
- BeYou Chair
- Dempster Wellness
- BiOptimizers
- America & Beyond
- Lti
- Isuzu
Services Offered :
- Content Marketing
- SMO
- CRO
- DTC Marketing
- Shopify Digital Marketing
- Local SEO
- GBP SEO
- White Label Digital Marketing, PPC, & SEO
- Social Media Advertising
- Native Advertising
Case Studies and Portfolio :
- Achieved ROAS of 15% and conversion value of $43000 for an activewear/sportswear store with Facebook ads.
- Achieved $100K of Revenue & 5X ROAS for POD Store with Google Ads
Awards :
- Top Reddit Marketing Agency in Clutch
- Best PPC Management Company June 2021 By Promotion World
- Top E-Commerce Marketing Agency in India
- Top Recommended and Reviewed B2B leaders
Unique Selling Proposition :
- Guaranteed performance and marketing solutions
Pricing :
- < $25 per hour on average, and the minimum project size is $1000+
Team size :
- 11-49
Contact Details
5. Webchutney
To market your products or brand, you need a combination of creativity and innovative technology usage. Webchutney excels in both these aspects.
Top Clients:
- IKEA
- Flipkart
- Uber
- Sony Pictures Entertainment
- Swiggy
- Red Bull
- Under Armour
Services Offered :
- Social Media Marketing
- Product & Brand Marketing
- Content Marketing
- Advertising
- Branding
- WordPress Development
- Website Design and Development
- Media Planning & Buying
- Digital Consulting
Case Studies and Portfolio :
- A Salute To Our Doctors, Tanishq
- Celebrating Delivery Heroes With Flipkart
- The Better Half Recipes
Awards :
- The Most Awarded Agency across APAC
- Four Grand Prix, five Gold, four Silver & six Bronze at the Spikes Asia Awards
- “The Unfiltered History Tour” bagged seven Gold, nine Silver, and two Bronze for India
- Global Agency Of The Year by Cannes Lions, 2022
- APAC Agency Of The Year by The One Show, 2022
Unique Selling Proposition :
- Diverse portfolio with the biggest brand
- India’s most creative agencies
Pricing :
- Custom Price
Team size :
- 250-999
Contact Details
6. WAT Consult
If you’re looking for one of the top digital marketing companies that offers a variety of services, Wat Consult should be on your list.
Top Clients:
- Tata
- Reliance
- Mahindra
- Godrej
- Bajaj
- Vivo
- Nikon
- Puma
- Starbucks
Services Offered :
- UI/ UX Design
- Website Development & Management
- Mobile Application Development
- SEO
- Social & Website Analytics
- Online Reputation Management
- Prototyping
- Digital Brand Building & Communication Strategy Campaign
- Conceptualisation & Design
Case Studies and Portfolio :
- Cricbuzz
- Goibibo
- SBI Life Insurance
- He Facewash
Awards :
- Ranked as the Best Integrated Agency - Agency Reporter, 2021
- Ranked as Digital Agency of the Year at IAMAI, Social Samosa, Drivers of Digital & BrandWagon, 2020-21
- The Campaign Media360 Awards
- The Kyoorius Awards
Unique Selling Proposition :
- Strategic approach
Pricing :
- Custom Price
Team size :
- 201-500
Contact Details
7. echoVME
echoVME is one of the best online marketing agencies in India that specialises in online reputation management, social media marketing, and other digital marketing strategies.
Top Clients:
- Bosch
- Adroit
- Dell
- Genpact
- Netmark
- Manyavar
- Lynk
- Busoft
- Tulive
- Casagrand
- Welona
Services Offered :
- Branding Strategy
- SEO
- ORM
- Social Media Marketing
- Influencer Marketing
- Performance Marketing
- Event Marketing
- Website Development
- Content Writing
- Shopify Development
- Video Production
Case Studies and Portfolio :
- Success Gyan experienced a 60% increase in profile visits and garnered 100,000 unique organic impressions.
- Nippo reached over 2 million people, enhancing visibility by 213%, and witnessed a 43% organic increase in followers.
Awards :
- SAMMIE Awards
- Best Indian Social Media Agency
- Best Display Campaign of the Year
Unique Selling Proposition :
- Specialisation in ORM, SEO, SMM, etc
- Diverse portfolio
Pricing :
- Custom Price
Team size :
- 51-200
Contact Details
8. iProspect
iProspect can help you drive the growth of your business across the complete media spectrum and web by adapting to consumer behaviour with a performance-focused mindset.
Top Clients:
- Microsoft
- Adidas
- Hilton
- Under Armour
- Sonos
- Budweiser
Services Offered :
- SEO
- E-commerce Marketing
- Content Writing
- Display Video Ads
- Data and Analytics
- Paid search
- Paid social
Case Studies and Portfolio :
- iProspects helps Elgiganten efficiently manage its extensive product catalogue, ensuring timely and accurate ad updates.
- iProspect supports Tele2’s mission to become the leading Dutch telecom provider, crafting edgy campaigns to engage target audiences effectively.
- iProspect assists Sonos in boosting market share through a targeted direct-to-consumer campaign, emphasising superior sound quality amidst fierce industry competition.
Awards :
- Agency of the Year Awards
- Global Digital Marketing Awards
- The Drum Recommended Awards
- Cannes Lions International Festival
Unique Selling Proposition :
- Large team size
- Variety of services
Pricing :
- $100 - $149 / hr
Team size :
- 5,001-10,000
Contact Details
9. Langoor Digital Agency
Looking to enhance your brand reputation? Want to establish a robust online presence? Langoor strategically positions brands for success in the competitive digital landscape with its creative marketing strategies.
Top Clients:
- Unilever
- Infosys
- Adobe
- JBL Harman
- Dabur
- Lenovo
Services Offered :
- Digital Branding
- UX/UI for Web/APP
- SEO
- Content Strategy
- Social Strategy
- Creative Strategy
- Marketing Automation
Case Studies and Portfolio :
- Unilever: Collaborated on engaging, unified experiences for 400+ brands, merging technology, creativity, and data.
- Lenovo: Teamed up for digital transformation in data centre business, merging technology, creativity, and data for strategic success.
Awards :
- Silver for the best use of digital media in marketing 2019
- Gold for the best use of social media in marketing 2019
Unique Selling Proposition :
- Innovative ideas and strategic thinking
- Diverse portfolio with top brands
Pricing :
- Not Specified
Team size :
- 201-500
Contact Details
10. Ralecon Digital
Whether marketing products on social media or managing reputation, from branding to online marketing, you can trust Ralecon Digital for all your needs.
Top Clients:
- Paytm
- HDFC Realty
- Learnbay
- William Penn
- Arctic Fox
- Locus
Services Offered :
- SEO
- SMM
- ORM
- PPC
- Web Design & Development
Case Studies and Portfolio :
- Chrysalis High Top International School, Bangalore, aimed to boost its online presence, achieve a 12% rise in organic traffic, and generate 16% more organic leads through SEO.
Awards :
- The Winner of Q2 by Google, 2016
Unique Selling Proposition :
- Innovative strategies
- Data-driven approach
- Dedication to client success
Pricing :
- Not Specified
Team size :
- 51-200
- Contact Details
10 Others Leading Digital Marketing Agencies In India
- Social Beat
- FCB Kinnect
- Mirum
- Webenza
- Performics
- iQuanti
- Schbang
- AdGlobal360
- Pumpkin Corporation
- Brandloom
Tips On Choosing The Right Digital Marketing Agency
- Define Goals: Clearly outline your goals, like SEO or social media. Choose an agency aligned with your specific needs.
- Expertise: Check industry expertise and services offered. Ensure they have experience in your required services.
- Portfolio: Review past work in their portfolio. Ensure it matches your expectations and showcases a solid track record.
- Reputation: Research the agency’s reputation through client reviews and testimonials for a reliable choice.
- Transparency: Opt for an agency with clear processes, pricing, and communication for a transparent partnership.
- Analytics: Choose an agency using analytics for data-driven decisions and regular reporting on campaign performance.
- Contract Terms: Thoroughly review contract terms, ensuring they align with your budget, deliverables, and expectations.
- Scalability: Assess the agency’s ability to scale services as your business grows and digital marketing needs evolve.
FAQs
1. How do I choose the right digital marketing agency in India for my business?
To find the right digital marketing agency in India for your business, assess their expertise in your industry, check client reviews, and ensure they align with your specific goals.
2. Are there any affordable digital marketing agencies for startups and small businesses in India?
Yes, there are affordable digital marketing agencies in India catering to startups and small businesses, providing cost-effective solutions to meet their needs.
3. How much does it cost to hire a digital marketing agency in India?
The cost of hiring a digital marketing agency in India varies based on services needed, industry, and agency reputation, so it’s essential to discuss your requirements for a customised quote.
4. How do digital marketing agencies measure and report success?
Digital marketing agencies measure success through key performance indicators (KPIs), analytics, and regular reporting, providing insights into campaign performance and ROI.
5. How long does it take to see results from a digital marketing campaign?
The time to see results from a digital marketing campaign varies, but it typically takes a few months; factors include campaign complexity, industry competition, and chosen strategies.
6. What makes an Indian digital marketing agency stand out in the global market?
Indian digital marketing agencies stand out globally due to their diverse skill set, cultural understanding, and ability to provide innovative solutions that resonate in a global market.
7. How do digital marketing agencies in India cater to the global market?
Indian digital marketing agencies cater to the global market by leveraging their expertise in various industries, offering multilingual services, and staying updated on international trends and best practices.
Conclusion
Your marketing strategies can make or break your business. When it comes to the success of your business, settling for anything less than the best is not an option. Yet, amidst numerous agencies, finding the best one is quite challenging. Our recommendation lists and guide will assist you in making an informed decision tailored to your specific business goals and needs.
