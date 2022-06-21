SSIS Pune offers extensive curriculum to empower and strengthen International Studies aspirants

Symbiosis School of International Studies (SSIS) is one of the leading institutes in international relations, offering M.A. in International Studies and M.A. in African Studies, Geoeconomics and Foreign Policy

India, 21st June 2022 : The world of contemporary international politics is unfolding new realities with each passing day. Hence, to guide students to explore and unpack global challenges in new ways, Symbiosis School of International Studies (SSIS), one of the leading institutes in international relations, brings M.A. in International Studies and M.A. in African Studies, Geoeconomics and Foreign Policy. Both the two-year-long postgraduate programmes feature an extensive curriculum that is backed by theory and praxis to empower industry-ready professionals and scholar-analysts to understand, discuss and relate to the contemporary global scenario.

The M.A. in International Studies focuses on creating the next generation of forward-looking and real-world focussed leaders and professionals in business, society and the international community. Students of the programme can study the unique social, cultural, economic and political relationships that exist between various nations and cultures. Further, to offer holistic learning in contemporary diplomacy and international negotiations, students critically examine, analyse and understand case studies, simulations and audio-visuals. They gather a deeper understanding of the region through the Area Studies course that offers specialization in Europe/ North America and Asia. Additionally, they are also encouraged to learn a choice of a foreign language - Arabic/ French/ Spanish or Chinese.

Similarly, the M.A. in African Studies, Geoeconomics and Foreign Policy centres around the study of the political, economic and socio-cultural environment of the African continent and its impact on global affairs. The programme aims to strengthen the analytical, critical thinking and communication skills of the students while offering them a comprehensive understanding of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Subsequently, the programme offers electives on the subject around North, West & Central Africa and Eastern, Southern Africa & Island nations in the second year of study. It also offers Arabic and French language learning as part of its elective courses.

Students at SSIS are trained and nurtured to attain critical analysis skills (written and oral), soft skills, intercultural skills and e-competencies that help them meet the global challenges of the 21 st-century and play professional, constructive or leadership roles at the national, regional and international levels. The postgraduate students can carve their careers across the corporates, the NGOs, the civil service, think tanks, the media houses and international organizations. They can also pursue doctoral studies in their chosen domain.

To apply for either programme at SSIS - M.A. in International Studies or M.A. in African Studies, Geoeconomics and Foreign Policy - candidates can visit the institute’s official website and register for the programme online. Post the registration and payment of the fee, subject to fulfilment of admission criteria, shortlisted candidates would be notified by the institute for the Personal Interview (PI) via email. The PI will be conducted virtually. Candidates have to book their preferred slot in advance and ensure uninterrupted connectivity and a well-functioning mic to undergo the PI.

The maximum score for PI will be 100 marks and can cover general awareness, clarity of thought and articulation, logical reasoning, learning orientation, motivation, extracurricular activities, specific field of interest, communication and soft skills, and overall personality.

A constituent of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Symbiosis School of International Studies (SSIS) was established in 2012 with the aim to provide a platform for teaching and research in international relations, with an emphasis on India and its role in global affairs. Guided by its vision of “Nurturing leaders for change”, SSIS brings a discourse on international relations through a well-designed academic programme, conferences, symposia and exchanges with relevant stakeholders.

To know more please visit: https://ssispune.edu.in/