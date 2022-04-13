Say hello to a power-packed summer with EcoFlow portable power stations

Don’t let power outages leave you fuming. Switch to a smarter lifestyle and sail through the scorching Indian summer without stress.

Spring made a quick exit in India this year, making way for an early summer with forebodings of heatwaves in most parts of the country. Needless to say, power outages and load shedding will follow in their wake in the coming months. In India, March to July has always been a time of fretting over sleep lost tossing in electricity deprived bedrooms, perishables wilting in power starved refrigerators and communications cut off with devices running out of charge as generators and inverters groan under stress induced by long power cuts. The summer of 2022 portends to be a tough one for city, town and village folk alike.

Here are some ways to stay cool and charged up while the mercury rises and power cuts take the wind out of your sails.

# Go green

Scathing heat means you sweat and swelter in your workday clothes, lose appetite and sleep and feel drained of energy. The key to keeping your cool is to wear light breathable fabrics, keep yourself hydrated and protect your body from drastic temperature variations. It might be tempting to switch on the air-conditioning at full blast after returning home, but it’s better to have cool showers and treat yourself to foot baths to bring down body temperature naturally first. Non spicy foods, buttermilk, coconut water and seasonal fruit are your best bet to staying cool from within.

# Insure against power cuts

Unannounced and prolonged power cuts drain your devices and your energy. Conventional generators and inverters often give up before electricity is restored. Get smart and switch to portable power stations that are geared to an evolving world and can adapt your tech-reliant lifestyle with ease.

# Conserve energy

Switching off unwanted lights, as also vampire devices that suck power while you snooze – chargers, set-top boxes and games consoles that sit on standby, are all ways to conserve energy. Consider replacing older electronic devices as they tend to take more of this standby load. Energy efficient induction cookware and LEDs are a smart idea too. A judicious combination of fans and air-conditioning which gives the same thermal comfort while using lesser amounts of energy goes a long way in cutting down on electricity bills. Thermal energy can easily leak from refrigeration pipes and conduits so make sure these are insulated well before summer starts. As a conscious citizen, you could also choose to invest in solar energy, the endless and renewable energy source that we often overlook. Hooking up your home to solar energy can save you a fat amount in bills.

# Explore the great indoors

Homes are often the best places to stay safe during the hot months. Sunlight warms up spaces so ensure good ventilation, and use shades and curtains to keep out direct sun and warm breeze. Judicious use of indoor plants that are soothing to the eye while adding to the green quotient of your home will go a long way in helping you survive the summer without stress. Cooking during the cooler parts of the day allow the heat generated to dissipate easily without requiring additional energy. With work-from-home still the norm in many organisations, you can make your home your own cool paradise without stepping out for work commutes and meetings!

# Don’t forget to enjoy life!

As the world opens up and outdoor adventures beckon, get ready to camp, explore the wild outdoors or plan for some off grid living as you take a break from the tedium of everyday life. But don't forget to hit the outdoors without enough power to keep you going for days on end!

This summer, switch to cooler ways of battling power cuts and invest in smarter ways of staying connected seamlessly even when you are out exploring the outdoors!

