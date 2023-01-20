Ready to rock the Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run (IDCR) in Hyderabad on January 29?

January 20, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST

Put on your fitness gear and get ready to embark on a scenic journey that will leave you high on dopamine long after you’ve crossed the finish line.

Here’s all you need to know about the Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run (IDCR) 2023:

Registration

The marathon is open to everyone so why not make a day of it by sharing the experience with family, friends or consider running solo like a pro. This year, runners can participate across any of the three categories — the 5km – Fun Run; 10km – Timed Run and 21km – Half Marathon. Use coupon code IDCR150 and get flat Rs 150 off on registrations. What’s more every registration gets a Shoppers Stop tshirt worth Rs 1499, gift vouchers worth Rs 5000, breakfast, medal, e-certificate and free photographs to download.

Registrations close on 22nd January ’23 (Sunday), hurry and be a part of the first marathon of 2023 in Hyderabad!

Route

Participants will begin the run from Inorbit Mall and then head through the scenic Durgam Cheruvu Lake cable bridge, the posh Jubilee Hills road and the KBR park. After a U-turn, they’ll continue on to the road beside the T-Hub (Telangana Government Business Incubation Hub) get on to the Mindspace Flyover and then to the newly-opened Shilpa Flyover. The marathon will finish at the lush green and recently renovated Mindspace Corporate Park.

Running for a cause

The Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run (IDCR) 2023 is a run with a cause. The proceeds from #RunForInclusion will go towards providing skill development and employment opportunities for people with disabilities in the service sector. IDCR has partnered with NGO Nirmaan to further this cause. If nothing else is motivating you to register, this should. Your contribution will help someone with a disability earn a livelihood. The second edition of Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run in 2022 saw a participation of over 3,200 individuals including 90 specially-abled runners. A total fund of Rs.30 lakh was raised to provide skill development and employment opportunities to Persons with Disability.

Fitness tips

Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, remember that you always need to prep before a run. Make sure you’re following a regular 7-8 hours sleep cycle days before the run. Keep your body hydrated with a regular intake of fluids. Stretch daily and follow this up with a 30-minutes workout regime to help build your stamina. If you’re a beginner, run starting with a kilometre a day and slowly increase the distance till you reach the number you have in mind for the final run. Pack your diet with fruits and proteins. And last but not the least, spare 10 minutes every day to meditate and prep your mind for the challenge ahead.

This year, Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run has Alt Life by Shoppers Stop as the Powered By Partner, Kamal Watch Co as Timing Partner, Limca Sportz as Hydration Partner, Skechers as Running Partner and Fever FM as the Radio Partner for the event.

Start your fitness journey at IDCR ‘23

To register and know more, log on to https://bit.ly/IDCR2023

This article is part of the sponsored content programme