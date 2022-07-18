Presidency University- Revolutionising Higher Education

Presidency University is one of India’s prestigious private universities, committed to preparing future leaders and entrepreneurs of the world.

Set across a sprawling campus of 70 acres in Bengaluru, the campus boasts of lush greenery and topnotch infrastructure for an active and vibrant student life.

The university comprising School of Engineering, School of Management, School of Law, School of Design, School of Commerce, School of Information Science and School of Media Studies, offers highly specialised, industry-oriented, skill- enhancing, employability-centric programmes.

The undergraduate and post-graduate programmes, structured on the foundation of Outcome Based Education and a Choice-Based-Credit-System, equip students with the right mix of well-structured deep knowledge, skills and aptitude to excel in their career. The curriculum and pedagogy used are contemporary and integrated with two tranches of industrial internship programme.

The university also offers an academic and research-oriented PhD programme. Guided by highly accomplished teaching fraternity with a research-inclination, the PhD programme is offered both as full-time with fellowship and part-time with scholarships across varied disciplines.

Currently, Presidency University has nearly 14,000 students and 500 highly qualified faculty and subject matter experts. The university is led by a strongly motivated, highly qualified and professional team with the right blend of academic and administrative competence and expertise.

The School of Engineering offers a wide range of undergraduate B. Tech. and post-graduate MTech. programmes across disciplines ranging from Computer Sciences, Electronics and Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical, Civil and Petroleum Engineering etc.

Aligning with Industry 4.0, Presidency University 4.0 aligned schools offer industry-led curriculum with strong roots in industry-academia partnership. Relevant domain courses on Analytics, Data Science, IoT, AI and ML, Cybersecurity, Blockchain and other technologies, with strong foundations in core areas of engineering, provide excellent learning opportunities for students. The curriculum also embeds experiential and skill-based learning to inculcate analytical and critical thinking ability, design thinking, and develop practical perspectives and entrepreneurial talent.

Presidency University has established a Center of Excellence in association with Capgemini, Centre for Research, Innovation and Incubation, Office of International Affairs and International Languages and Centre for Career Guidance, which create opportunities for students in the areas of research, internship — fully/partially funded, student exchange programmes, one semester abroad and dual degree programmes such as BTech + MS in five years. Students have been given the opportunity to learn French, German, Mandarin and Japanese on campus as part of their endeavour to place students at globally reputed firms. The university also has tie-ups with prominent foreign universities such as Drexel University, University of Texas – Arlington, University of Wisconsin – Lacrosse and many more.

The Learning, Training and Development Department and the Career Services and Industry Connect Departments create a platform for a strong corporate partnership to understand relevant skill requirements from fresh graduates. Students have been placed across all verticals in various top corporate houses.