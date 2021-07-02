Prepp Launches Free Crash Course for UPSC Prelims 2021

The crash course covers the whole syllabus of UPSC CSE Prelims comprehensively on Youtube along with providing the students with 5 high-quality, full-length mock-tests.

The crash course covers the whole syllabus of UPSC CSE Prelims comprehensively along with providing the students with 5 high-quality, full-length mock-tests. It covers not only the static portion of the syllabus but also the dynamic section of current affairs. The course includes answer-writing sessions and MCQ practice tests every day, and essay-writing sessions every week. These sessions help the students rectify their mistakes as well as boosts their confidence. The tutors of the course make sure that the students can revise through the lessons quickly by sharing all the study materials and notes through Prepp’s Telegram channel and over the mail. Moreover, the course covers the CSAT as well, making it a complete package for all the aspirants, that too free of cost.

Top Features of the Prepp UPSC Prelims 2021 Crash Course

• All-Inclusive Online Course - Completely free, easily accessible - anytime, anywhere online sessions

• Expert Faculty - Top educators and comprehensive discussions.

• Evaluate Your Preparation - Daily answer writing and MCQ practice.

• Dynamic Content - Discussion of daily Current Affairs pertaining to Syllabus.

• Quick Revision - PDFs of all the lecture notes available on Telegram and registered email ID.

• Clear Your Doubts - Topic-wise doubt clearing sessions every Sunday and weekly essay writing.

• Performance Analysis - Full length mock test series

The first batch got concluded in June 2021 and was a huge success amongst the aspirants with 30,000+ registrations. Saurabh Shukla, a UPSC aspirant who joined this crash course and has already appeared for UPSC mains thrice says, “Prepp IAS has been a very comprehensive and inclusive platform since the day I've come across the channel. The faculties are very prompt in resolving the doubts of the students. Many videos have been brought especially on students' demands. I myself got the opportunity to interact with an IAS officer, and the experience has extreme worth in my preparation journey.”

Prepp.in: The Leading Govt. Exam Portal which simplifies Your Preparation

Every year lakhs of students start preparing for jobs and entrance examinations after graduation to ensure employment in the government sector. Be it banking or teaching or the civil services, each of these examinations demand a certain rigour and preparation from its candidates. Prepp understands this and the importance of time for all the sincere candidates, thus it provides easy, hassle-free, and relevant information about all the government exams and recruitments . All the registered users get regular notifications about the updates and the deadlines. Another great feature is its support team. A team of experts is available 24x7 to solve the queries of the students.

“There are thousands of government exams being conducted throughout the year, and it is quite taxing for aspirants to keep pace with the information regarding these exams. Prepp solves this problem by providing all exam related information like dates, application process, eligibility, syllabus, exam pattern along with previous year papers, mock tests and study material, all in one user friendly interface that is very easy to navigate, making Prepp a one-stop destination for everything related to Government exams and recruitments in India.” said Nishit Kumar, Lead Content, Prepp.

For more information, visit https://prepp.in/