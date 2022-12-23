Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Saudi Arabia 2023

December 23, 2022 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

Starting from our day in the morning to the end of it; if there is something in common between any of us is the constant usage of our mobile phones. No matter which country we live in or which type of assistance we need; there is always a mobile application available for that. Various mobile applications out there are equipped with various tons of features and functionalities that offer outstanding user experience. We have a mobile app available to use whenever we want all thanks to mobile app development companies.

There are tons of Mobile app development companies out there that work for global clients and turn their mobile app idea into a working solution. Whether an individual or business comes up with an idea, a top mobile app development company chooses the best fit programming language, tech stack, frameworks, operating system and many more to deliver the final working solution that can help the mobile app owners to enhance its ROI or fulfill their anticipated goal.

As you have tons of mobile app development companies to choose from, it can be a difficult choice. The team of TopITCompanies.co has made it easier for you. They have browsed tons of App development companies located in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia considering various factors such as development skills, years of experience, expertise, team strengths, industries they serve, project deliverable time and many more. Browse through the list of the top 10 mobile app development companies in Saudi Arabia to work with in the year 2023.

The List of Top 10 Popular Mobile App Development Companies in Saudi Arabia 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

A top mobile app development company, Hyperlink InfoSystem has offered various mobile app development services to their global clients since 2011. Their team of 1000+ experts are proficient enough to craft the most innovative & eye catchy mobile apps enriched with top features and functionalities. Since innovation, they are offering a wide range of customized services in mobile app development engineered with the latest trends such as AI, ML, AR, VR and many more bringing growth to their 2700+ global clients without compromising on time and quality.

2. InterSystems

InterSystems is the engine behind the world’s most important applications in healthcare, business and government. Everything they build is designed to drive better decisions, actions, and outcomes for the people who stake their lives and livelihoods on our technology. They are guided by the IRIS principle—that software should be interoperable, reliable, intuitive, and scalable.

3. Ebttikar

EBTTIKAR Technology Co., a subsidiary of the National Technology Group, is one of the leading IT Infrastructure Solutions Providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is well positioned to lead the IT service industry in the Middle East by leveraging its strategic partnerships with world-class technology vendors, solid service infrastructure and its commitment to the region. They thrive on the mission of enabling the best business results through ideas, people and technology.

4. EJADA

EJADA is a leading IT services provider in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, enabling enterprises and public-sector organizations to maintain and increase their competitive edge through innovative IT solutions. They offer a unique value proposition by combining a locally based, culturally aware workforce with comprehensive cross-industry solutions and strategic partnerships with global technology vendors.

5. Elm Company

Elm is the leading provider of innovative secure services & solutions to both public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia. They provide readymade e-services, customized IT solutions, governmental support services and consultations. Elm’s customer base currently comprises over 60,000 private & public organizations on top of individual customers, helping them achieve remarkable results in increased efficiency in addition to cost & time reduction.

6. Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead.

7. Uxbert Labs

Headquartered in Riyadh, UXBERT Labs is Saudi Arabia’s first Customer and User Experience, Digital Innovation and Experience design lab. The only innovation lab in the region focusing on scientifically proven e-commerce and digital product research, training, consulting, design and development. It features the first Usability Lab in the Kingdom. The UXBERT Usability Lab is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies like eye-tracking research devices and industry-leading usability research software to bring the Saudi e-commerce and online market and entrepreneurs for their web and mobile applications and services across various devices and browsers.

8. Solutions by STC

As a part of solutions by STC’s vision and commitment to be the leading regional operator in the field of information and communications technology, comes the role of Solutions as one of the major players in achieving this vision, by providing technology solutions that reach far and beyond. And to ensure this is achieved, they always strive to ensure that all of their cadres are at the top levels, by attracting talented, expert and skilled people, so that they can develop and empower them in one of the best work environments in the Kingdom, and to be with them at the forefront of workers in the fields of information and communications technology.

9. Astek

Astek is a global player in engineering and technology consulting, present on 5 continents. With its expertise in many industrial and service sectors, the Group supports its international customers in the intelligent deployment of their products and services, and in the implementation of their digital transformation. Since its creation, Astek has built its development on a strong culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, and on the support and skills development of its 6,400 employees.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is one of the leading Big-Data Analytics and Business Intelligence service providers for clients around the world. Their main service is based on Data Science technology that helps businesses to grow their business and achieve their goal easily using reports and data from their competitors. They always deliver data and services to their clients that help them to increase their ROI.

