Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Dubai 2023

December 05, 2022 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

You could have an astonishing mobile application idea yet are ignorant regarding the way that you can transform it into a functioning arrangement right? Indeed, there are countless ways. You can give it a shot on your own or reach out to freelance app developers that can help you. Even though both of them sound the most pocket-friendly none of them guarantees accurate results the way you want.

On the other hand, reaching out to a top app development company can put you in a more secure position. Top App development companies hold years of experience and expertise with custom to complex app development. It minimizes the trial-and-error time you might spend trying on your own. They also hold enough knowledge to decide which app development technology and trends can be the best suitable based on your app development requirements.

As finding the top app development company can be a tough task, the team of AppDevelopmentCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 app development companies to work with in the year 2023 after analyzing tons of Dubai-based companies.

The list is compiled after conducting deep research on web development skills, employee count, work experience, client reviews, and many other things before finalizing the list.

The List of Top 10 Popular Mobile App Development Companies in Dubai, UAE 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

The top app development company, Hyperlink InfoSystem was founded in 2011. Till today the company is the top choice for the global business of various industries. The company has an adequate and proper coordinating partnership between the company’s intramural internal environments and emerging external IT surroundings. The company offers customized mobile app development solutions based on the client’s requirements at cost-effective rates and within a given timeline. They emphasize highly reliable, scalable, innovative, and strong growth as the base.

2. Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees. The Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence.

3. SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides digital solutions at the cutting edge of technology. They reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, and more, they implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality and speed that their clients expect.

4. Blink 22

Blink22 is a web and mobile development company that has been turning incredible ideas into innovative software for smart companies across the globe since 2015. With a team of over 50 highly-skilled technology and admin professionals, they work directly with your team to produce world-class apps from conception to launch, allowing you to focus on expanding your business ventures.

5. Intertec Systems

Established in 1991, Intertec Systems is a regional IT services specialist in Digital, Business Applications, Managed Services, Cloud, Security and Infrastructure. They serve Governments, BFSI, Healthcare and Enterprises across the Middle East & India with the capability to execute $10M+ engagements. With local offices in 5 countries, they are supported by their ecosystem of 50+ technology alliances, Delivery capabilities, and Network Operations and Software Delivery Centers.

6. EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique ‘Engineering DNA,’ EPAM’s globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world.

7. Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf is the world leader in connected commerce, with proven expertise and comprehensive portfolios in cutting-edge product technology, multi-vendor software and service excellence for both financial and retail customers. Diebold Nixdorf employs approximately 22,000 employees in more than 130 countries around the world. They are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

8. Intellias

Intellias is a trusted technology partner to top-tier organizations and digital natives helping them accelerate their pace of sustainable digitalization. For over 20 years Intellias has been building mission-critical projects and delivering measurable outcomes that meet their client’s business needs. They are contributing to the success of the world’s leading brands.

9. Shakuro

Shakuro creates brand identities that connect with audiences. Their team specializes in delivering complex web platforms, developing mobile apps, custom design, illustration, and branding. Regardless of industry, when designing a brand, they focus on their clients’ aims, namely making their customers happy. For that, they study user needs and your business goals beforehand to make the development process as cost-effective as possible.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is one of the leading Big-Data Analytics and Business Intelligence service providers for clients around the world. Their main service is based on Mobile app development and Data Science technology that helps businesses to grow their business and achieve their goal easily using reports and data from their competitors. They always deliver data and services to their clients that help them to increase their ROI.

Source: AppDevelopmentCompanies.co

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”