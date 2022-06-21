Surf, swim, and sunbath at these stunning Costa Rica beach resorts

Costa Rica is popular among tourists because of its beautiful beaches, lovely jungles, and diverse fauna. This nation is easy to fall in love with. Costa Rica is every explorer’s ideal destination, thanks to its active volcanoes, hiking trails, and adrenaline-pumping activities. There’s a lot to pick from: jungles, volcanoes, party cities, beaches, extreme adventure, retreats, and great wildlife. Zip lines, waterfall chasing, and volcano excursions are all included in every well-planned Costa Rica itinerary, as are surfing, snorkeling, and soaking up every last ray of sunshine on the magnificent Pacific and Caribbean coasts.

If you’re planning a trip to Costa Rica, now is the right time to start your planning, jot down the itineraries, make reservations, book flights, and pack your bags because here are some of the best Resorts that will make your experience unforgettable:

Florblanca

Florblanca Beach Resort is a luxurious, boutique eco-hotel located in the isolated rainforest of Santa Teresa, only steps from the beach. Florblanca is an excellent choice for couples, families with older children, retreat groups, and anybody looking for a peaceful respite from the daily grind. The hotel’s dedication to nature and the surrounding community is evident in the care given to the native flora and wildlife, as well as the continuing sustainability initiatives at both the resort and the adjacent town.

Their fantastic indoor/outdoor restaurant, Nectar, serves seasonal dishes with Latin and Asian influences, as well as an imaginative supper menu that varies weekly. Special diets may be accommodated with early notice. A fantastic spa, a Jacuzzi, an ocean-view yoga pavilion, a gift store, and a fitness facility are among the other on-site attractions.

Hotel Nantipa

Nantipa is a hotel that actively declares its affection for its surroundings. There’s a lot to love about Nantipa, an oceanside stay in Santa Teresa, a tricky to locate but convenient surf hangout, with Cabo Blanco National Park’s house full of wildlife, a splendid variety of aquatic life to scuba dive with, and soft, sandy sea shore, all part of a Unesco blue zone. The hotel is deeply concerned about its surroundings, is impressively eco-friendly, and it proudly displays its heritage. Nantipa will engulf you in its passion, whether you’ve come for surfing, sunbathing, or seeking adventures.

Four Seasons Resort

Papagayo Hotels Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica is a gateway into endless adventures, located on a hilltop facing the Pacific Ocean. After a day of zip lining, surfing, or even climbing a volcano, this tropical resort embraces excitement and pleasure with delicious meals, refreshing swims in one of the pools, and soothing spa services. Families and couples can both benefit from tailored itineraries.

Guests are welcome to experience the magnificent Arenal Volcano by gliding into a freshwater lake in the center of the Costa Rican rainforest. Horse riding, a nature trek in private woods, ATV riding on the Volcano’s slopes, and windsurfing on the lake are just some of the activities available to guests.

Casa Chameleon

If you’re looking for peace and serenity and a place to forget about your troubles, without children, televisions, or other modern-day distractions, the magnificent Hotel Casa Chameleon in Mal Pais is the place to be. This magnificent luxury resort has a lot to offer. Casa Chameleon is a Guanacaste coast adults-only getaway. The resort, which leads the green charge via water conservation measures and frequent beach cleanups, has a sustainable thread running through it. Each of the 21 villas has its own balcony, saltwater infinity pool, and panoramic views of the sea.

Andaz Costa Rica Resort

The Andaz Costa Rica Resort is like an exquisite tree hut, immersing you in nature and connecting you with Costa Rican people and culture in a genuine, affectionate way. The best tropical outdoor living experience is provided by the suite in this resort. The Presidential Suite is great as a meeting venue, surrounded by lush tropical vegetation and relaxing sounds of crashing seas. The huge open-plan living area and kitchen are connected to the wide outside patio, private pool, and dining table for six by a glass wall of folding doors. The outdoor deep soaking tub and shower add to visitors’ ability to connect with the natural beauty of the area.

W Costa Rica Reserva Conchal

The W Costa Rica — Reserva Conchal, which is located on Conchal Beach, is a pleasant destination to visit. A swim-up bar serving fruity drinks, as well as the snappy vibe you’d expect from a W hotel — there’s even a club called Zona Azul — but the rooms and suites with private plunge pools, outdoor thrills, golf, spa treatments, and restaurants take priority.

W Costa Rica is situated in a 2,300-acre natural reserve only minutes from Tamarindo, an internationally known surfing location popular with both amateur and professional surfers. Horseback riding, ATV, and catamaran trips, as well as fishing, snorkeling, and jungle exploration by foot, are all available near Playa Flamingo. Costa Rica is a must-see for nature enthusiasts during the dry season, when they may see breathtaking humpback whale migration and enchanting turtle nesting along the neighboring beaches. Costa Rica, dubbed one of the world’s happiest nations, practices the “Pura Vida” lifestyle, a carefree, joyful attitude to daily pleasures.

JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa

The resort is located beachside adjacent to an 18-hole golf course with a coastline layout, surrounded by the splendors of Costa Rica’s rich biodiversity. An infinity pool, a Kids Club, and biking and jogging routes are all available at this Guanacaste resort. Zipline, white water rafting, and visits to surrounding parks and volcanoes are among the off-site activities available. There are five restaurants and two bars at this Costa Rican resort: Our beachfront restaurant Azul Grill, Tamarine delivers Asian fusion food, Sabanero is a traditional Guanacastean steakhouse, and Nau Lounge & Bar serves Sushi and beverages. All of the rooms offer balconies with views of the garden, pool, or ocean. The JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa is the only international branded hotel within walking distance of Tamarindo town, which offers restaurants, bars, and souvenirs in a “Pura Vida” laid-back ambiance.