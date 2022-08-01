Robotic-assisted gynaecological surgeries gaining prominence in India

The increasing prominence of Robotic-assisted gynaecological surgeries in India

Dr. Rooma Sinha, the first gynaecologist in India to perform the first-ever gynaecological robotic surgery for uterine tumours, believes that the change in lifestyle post-Covid has contributed to an increase in the number of health issues, particularly gynaecology-related complications among women. While advanced diagnostic tools aid in pinpointing the source of the problem, sophisticated minimally invasive robotic surgical instruments have reduced recovery time, allowing patients to be discharged sooner.

Dr. Sinha along with Dr.GS Mohapatra of the Apollo Hospitals’ Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) is credited with the first-ever gynaecological robotic surgery for tumours of the uterus on the world’s most advanced da Vinci Robotic platform in June 2022.

Being a Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgeon with the Apollo Health City, Hyderabad, Dr. Rooma Sinha has performed over 500 successful robotic surgeries. Dr. Sinha believes that teamwork is everything and a surgeon is nothing without a team - the nurses, juniors, diagnosticians—that work together like a well-oiled machine for the robotic surgeries to go smoothly, providing the patient with the right treatment.

The most commonly used robotic platform for surgeries today is the da Vinci surgical platform marketed by intuitive surgical. These platforms have been used for over two decades all over the world and have been used in various specialties over the last decade in India.

Until 2014, robotic surgery was relatively new in India and there was skepticism among the patients about its failure or other complications. “When I started performing robotic surgery in 2012, it was new in India and people were skeptic about its success,” said Dr. Sinha. “I have performed over 500 robotic surgeries as a personal series over 10 years. I have come across many patients who would tell me to perform the surgery and not the robot. It needed a lot of awareness efforts by us to make the patients understand that the robot holds the instruments, while it is indirectly being controlled by the surgeon”

Dr. Rooma Sinha has been using the da Vinci surgical platform at Apollo hospitals Hyderabad for robotic surgeries. “Multiple Robotic platforms are being used in clinical trials across the world. This technology helps surgeons to perform more precise surgery in complex situations. Hence there is a need for computer-aided surgical tools to improve surgical outcomes.”

According to Dr. Sinha, not all patients require robotic assistance. Most cases are solved with laparoscopic assistance and give similar surgical outcomes. In gynaecology, some procedures are even approached by vaginal surgery like prolapse uterus and do not require either laparoscopic or robotic systems. So, it’s a clinical assessment of the case and presenting problem that decides what surgery should be offered to the patient and which will give them the best surgical outcomes

At present robotic equipment are expensive, hence the cost is a bit more than the routine surgeries that are being performed. But there are many benefits as patients are discharged after major complex surgery on the same evening or the next morning, they can return to work without the loss of pay, etc.

“Assessing the cost of a surgical procedure is a complex calculation. Everything should not be equated to the bill that is generated in the hospital but should be looked at as the overall improvement in the patient’s health, less pain, less need for hospitalization days, less need for blood transfusions, and ability to recover and get back on their feet within few days of such surgeries”.

BENEFITS OF ROBOTIC SURGERY

Robotic surgery reduces post-surgery pain. During the surgical procedure, there is less amount of blood loss. Even the patients who have undergone robotic surgeries have fewer or smaller scars compared to conventional surgeries. The robotic instruments provide increased precision, faster recovery, shorter hospital stays, and less risk of infection.

According to Dr. Sinha, there are several common gynaecological issues that Indian women face, especially post-Covid. This includes PCOD, endometriosis, pelvic pain, abnormal bleeding, fibroids, fertility issues, hormonal imbalance due to obesity, and post-menopausal issues such as osteoporosis.

“What I strongly advise is that women keep an eye on their health, with regular check-ups, to spot symptoms early for timely remedial measures. A balanced diet, maintaining weight, and looking after mental health are also important” Dr. Sinha added.