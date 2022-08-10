Property Fair – CREDAI FairPro - 2022 a resounding success.

Curtains came down on 31 st July 2022 on the Mega Property Fair organised by CREDAI Coimbatore, the organisation of property developers in the city. The three day fair was organised from 29th July – 31st July at CODISSIA Trade Fair Hall, Coimbatore. 75+ properties from 30 trusted developers were on display apart from 6 banks and various home accessory vendors. There was an excellent response with thousands of families attending the fair on all the days to choose their dream home.

Earlier, Inaugurating the Fair on 29.7.22,Mr.R.Radhakrishna, Chief General Manager of State Bank of India, stated that Demand for housing is expected to be high in the coming years. Mr. G.Ram Reddy Vice President (South Zone) of CREDAI said that the property sector had proven its resilience overcoming challenges like RERA, GST, &COVID-19 Mr.Suresh Krishna, President, CREDAI, Tamil Nadu, said with an aim to become a $ 1 trillion economy, Tamil Nadu was on a path of rapid growth.

On the valedictory day, 31.7.2022 prizes were given to the winners of the virtual Property Hunt, CREDAI Premier League. Mr. Lenin won the first prize and bagged the new iphone 13. The second prize went to Ms. Amala Yazhini who got a smart TV. Mr. Adish got the third prize, a smart tablet.

125 additional winners were given various prizes which ranged from bluetooth speakers to USB hubs. Several other participants competed in the ‘Namma Ooru Coimbatoreu’ – an onspot challenge at the venue and received prizes. Dr. G.S.Sameeran IAS, Dist. Collector, gave the prizes to the winners in the presence of Mr. M.Prathap IAS, Commissioner Coimbatore Corporation.

Mr. Gugan Ilango, President of CREDAI Coimbatore stated that Coimbatore is witnessing development across the city and investments by non-resident Indians is increasing in the property sector.

Mr. Rajesh Lund, National Joint Secretary, CREDAI South Mr.D.Abhishek, Secretary, CREDAI Tamil Nadu and Mr. U. Somasundaram, Treasurer, CREDAI Coimbatore were present.

Mr. Lenin, winner of CREDAI Premier league receiving the first prize iphone 13 from Dr. G.S.Sameeran IAS, Dist. Collector. Also present (R-L) Mr. Gugan Ilango, President - CREDAI Coimbatore, Mr. Rajesh Lund, National Joint Secretary, CREDAI South, Mr. M.Prathap IAS Commissioner, COimbatore, Mr. Abhishek, Joint Secretary, CREDAI Tamil Nadu and Mr. U. Somasundaram, Treasurer, CREDAI Coimbatore were present.

“ The Hindu” was the media partner for the event.