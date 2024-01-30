PMG Structurals— A pioneer in pre-engineered building materials

January 30, 2024 11:39 am | Updated 12:24 pm IST

It’s PEB (Pre-Engineered Building) structures, steel structures and general fabrications have found wide clientele in India and the company has implemented several projects Globally. The manufacturing plant of PMG Structurals is in Veeravalli village of Krishna district, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

PMG was Started in 1965 by Ponnam Madana Gopala Rao, PMG Structurals has a combined production capacity of 24,000 Mt of PEB per annum. With the increasing demand and order book, the company is firming up plans to expand capacity soon.

Pre engineered Building structures based on PEB concept, specially known for its structural strength, economical design and its compactness. These structures are basically manufactured at the factory with high tensile steel material according to the dimensions (length, width and height) .

In its nearly 6 decade journey, PMG Structurals Pvt. Ltd has emerged as one of the pioneers and a leaders in the fields of pre engineered steel buildings in the country. The company promoters- Ponnam Siva Rama Krishna, Managing Director and Yarlagadda Srikanth, Executive Director have 50 years of experience in structural engineering and structural fabrications for factories, warehouses and other industrial buildings and general engineering fabrications. The manufacturing plant has 1,00,000 sq ft of covered area and 4,50,000 sq ft of open area.

With an objective of emerging as a key player in the real estate and property management sectors in the country, PMG Structurals established its plant and machinery with latest equipments from China and Japan.

The workshop has latest equipment like Shearing machines,Beam line welding machines, CNC drilling machines, CNC cutting machines etc.,

For handling of materials and for erection of jobs mobile cranes of 14 Mt to 500 Mt capacity are engaged.

The company is constantly upgrading its technical and engineering skills to improve the final products. In this direction it has forged tie ups with M/s. Gowthamy Engineering Services Pvt.Ltd Hyderabad, a well known firm in designing of PEBs. PMG is approved by RDSO, Ministry of Railways, Govt.of India and engaged in doing of ROB’s, FOB’s, ROR’s, etc.,

PMG Structurals won recognition as best industry in 2002 and 2010 in its field. In the initial years, the company focussed on Architectural designs & Structural works. Over the decades with growing confidence and clients it expanded services in the field of Composite girders, structural frames for solar panels and high rise buildings.

The projects executed by the company are widely accepted by the customers. Further, the structures erected by them at various locations of the customers stand testimony to their engineering skills, workmanship & designs.

Prominent contributions have been made in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala and Chattisgarh. Among the noted customers are the Sri Ramachandra Medical University, Chennai, Suswadeep Agro Services (Flipkart warehouses), Avanthi warehouses Pvt Ltd., A S Cargo Pvt Ltd., RVNL, Deepak Nexgen feeds Pvt. Ltd., NG Fertilizers and Phosphates Pvt. Ltd., Indian Railways, NFCL, RAK Ceramics and so on.

PMG Structurals boasts of services that are intelligent and cost efficient in the competitive market. “We are committed to encourage the principles of skillful design. Our team has mastered the art of optimization and has innovative designs which are internationally competitive in both cost and quality. Our meticulous implementation of design solutions has made us trend setters and leaders in the design community”, say the promoters. https://www.pmgstructurals.com/

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”