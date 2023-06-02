Planning to go to Singapore? Here are some must-see tourist attractions

June 02, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

Are you planning a trip to Singapore and wondering which tourist places should be on your itinerary? Look no further! Singapore is a vibrant city-state that offers plenty of tourist attractions and experiences. From stunning gardens and futuristic architecture to the bustling streets of Chinatown, there’s something for everyone in Singapore.

Let’s look at a few must-visit tourist places you wouldn’t want to miss during your trip to this beautiful city. Discover a super convenient and cost-effective way to explore the best of Singapore. So let’s dive in!

Must Visit Tourist Spots in Singapore

Gardens By The Bay

This famous attraction features over 500,000 plants worldwide, as well as giant supertrees that light up the night sky. It also has two stunning conservatories, the Cloud Forest Dome and the Flower Dome, that showcase Singapore’s rich biodiversity.

Ticket Price: SGD 53.00

Marina Bay Night Bicycle Tour

This resort is a true icon of Singapore’s skyline, featuring a high-end shopping mall, and a luxury hotel that offers breathtaking city skyline views. Enjoy the most breathtaking panoramas with a two-hour Marina Bay Night Bicycle Tour.

Ticket Price: SGD 60.00

Sentosa Island

This fun-filled island has several attractions, including Universal Studios Singapore, SkyHelix Sentosa and the AJ Hackett Sentosa Giant Swing and Skybridge. Experience interactive, thrilling 4D rides at Sentosa 4D Adventureland.

Ticket Price: SGD 30.90

Singapore Cable Car Sky Pass

This famous attraction offers a scenic way to experience Singapore’s stunning skyline and natural landscapes. The cable car ride takes you on a journey from Mount Faber to Sentosa Island, with panoramic views of the harbour, city, and surrounding islands.

Ticket Price: SGD 35.00

Floral Fantasy

This immersive attraction features a stunning display of flowers and plants from around the world. It is divided into four themed zones, each with a unique concept and design. Visitors can walk through the lush landscape, learn about the different plant species, and admire the stunning flower displays.

Ticket Price: SGD 20.00

Singapore Zoo

This zoo is world-renowned and is home to over 2,800 animals from over 300 species, including rare and endangered animals such as white tigers, Asian elephants, and pygmy hippos. The zoo provides a natural and immersive environment for the animals, with open exhibits and interactive experiences.

Ticket Price: SGD 48.00

Singapore offers many must-see tourist attractions that cater to everyone’s interests. These attractions are just a few examples of the many amazing things you can see and do in Singapore.

With so many must-see attractions, it can be challenging to plan an itinerary that fits everything without breaking the bank. This is where Go City comes in.

Explore Singapore With Go City

There is a smart, convenient, and cost-effective way to explore Singapore. Go City is the world’s largest sightseeing pass business, offering access to over 1500 attractions in 30 cities. With Go City’s Singapore Pass, you can access over 30 of the best and most popular attractions, tours, and experiences in one pass.

You can explore Singapore with Go City’s All-Inclusive or Explorer Pass. The All-Inclusive Pass allows you to pick a 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, or 7-day pass and explore as many Singapore attractions as you like within your chosen days. This is best for people who want to explore as much of Singapore as possible.

The Explorer pass allows you to choose a 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, or 7-option pass to visit at your own pace. It allows you to choose your places as you go and gives you 60 days to use your Singapore pass. This option is best for people who want to tick off a few favorites from their bucket list.

With Go City, you can save up to 50% on your ticket prices and explore Singapore conveniently, flexibly, and in a personalized way without spending a fortune. So buy your Go City Singapore Pass today and save up to an additional 10%.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”