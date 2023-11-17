OdinSchool changing edu-tech landscape with innovate upskilling bootcamps

November 17, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

1. What is OdinSchool all about?

OdinSchool is a premier upskilling platform that empowers individuals to excel in high-growth career domains by skilling them up with Bootcamps that are industry-aligned. In doing so, we have not only become a platform for professionals to learn and grow but also a platform for the industry to hire well-trained talent. So, in the larger scheme of things, we are playing an active role in bridging the skill gap in the Indian industry.

Our primary objective is to facilitate the comprehensive development of skills, harness resources, and impart knowledge to nurture candidates capable of not only thriving but also distinguishing themselves in the fiercely competitive tech sector.

2. Share the journey of OdinSchool. How did it begin, and where are you now after two years?

The COVID-19 pandemic brought about a significant transformation in upskilling practices in India. The shutdown of traditional educational institutions spurred a growing interest in remote learning and online education. Additionally, the pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital technologies in businesses, increasing the demand for digital skills. To address this rising demand, OdinSchool was established in May 2021. Initially, our flagship program was the Data Science Bootcamp. Subsequently, in response to the tech sector’s needs, we introduced our second bootcamp focused on Web Development.

Since our inception in May 2021, we have achieved more than 100% year-on-year growth. The demand for OdinSchool’s data science and web development bootcamps has doubled in the last two years. After the success of these bootcamps, we recently launched our third bootcamp on Digital Marketing, a vital skill for professionals looking to build a career in the Digital Marketing space. It is also another area with a broad skill gap in India. By launching bootcamps in these high-demand areas, we are effectively meeting the needs of learners and the industry alike.

OdinSchool currently has 3000+ learners from across the country and with diverse backgrounds. Freshers, working professionals, and women intending to resume their careers after a break are pursuing data science, web development and digital marketing programs.

3. What are the courses provided at OdinSchool? How different are they from the existing ones in the market, and how industry-relevant are they?

We provide three Bootcamps currently - Data Science, Web Development with React and Digital Marketing. OdinSchool distinguishes itself in the competitive edu-tech market by focusing on strong practical application of skills, emphasising hands-on learning with real-world projects and scenarios. Moreover, we are committed to maintaining an industry-relevant curriculum through collaboration with industry experts and professionals, ensuring that students are well-prepared to meet the demands of the tech sector.

We also understand the challenges working professionals face when it comes to upskilling, especially when they are looking to transition their careers from one domain to another. So, we have designed the Bootcamp to have live interactive sessions, special doubt clarification sessions and a student support team who ensure that our learners get all the support they require.

By consistently aligning our offerings with the evolving needs of the tech sector, we ensure that our learners are well-prepared for the ever-changing technological landscape, making them job-ready and competitive in the market.

4. Do you also offer Generative AI Courses or topics to your courses?

Yes, we do offer Generative AI as an integral part of our comprehensive Data Science Bootcamp. Our learners get a good understanding of AI concepts such as Large Language Models, Transformers, Prompts and Training. They also learn and explore tools that helps them build applications based on these technologies. Our Generative AI sessions are conducted by industry experts from some of the top companies.

5. What is the fee structure for the courses provided?

OdinSchool offers three leading-edge bootcamps in Data Science, Web Development, and Digital Marketing. They are all priced between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 99,999. However, we offer scholarships of up to Rs. 30,000. To make it more convenient for our learners, we offer easy installments through our credit partners.

We believe that quality education should be accessible to all. We are not just preparing our learners for success, but also ensuring that they can embark on their tech careers without unnecessary financial burden.

6. What kind of placement assistance does OdinSchool provide for its learners?

OdinSchool invests in making its learners industry-ready. Through our Career Acceleration Programme, we teach essential skills such as developing a problem-solving mind-set, emotional intelligence, interpersonal skills, and confidence-building. We offer expert guidance on various aspects of the job search process, from crafting a resume to mastering interview techniques. Grooming our learners for jobs includes launching hackathons, mock interview drives, and other initiatives.

We have an in-house placement team that connects with companies to understand their hiring requirements. We then handhold our learners throughout the placement process. Placement assistance is available for two years from the start of the bootcamp. Hundreds of our learners have reaped successful career outcomes.

7. What is the business model, revenue earned, and investments raised so far?

OdinSchool’s primary business model is Business-to-Consumer (B2C), where aspiring students pay for the bootcamp offered by OdinSchool. The services for the bootcamp include an intensive training period of 3-6 months followed by an extended placement support of up to two years. Our online training includes live sessions, hands-on labs, industry mentoring, projects and much more. We have tied up with financial service firms to provide loans to students on easy terms. We also have a B2B model where we offer training and talent solutions to enterprises.

OdinSchool started in May 2021 and has grown significantly over the last two years, with a 4x student intake growth over the previous 12 months. OdinSchool is owned and managed by GreyCampus. GreyCampus has raised angel and seed round funds.

8. What are your growth/expansion plans for the upcoming year? Any new partnerships?

OdinSchool has exciting growth plans for the upcoming year, which include expanding our bootcamp portfolio, target geographies and market segments. We currently offer bootcamps in data science, web development and digital marketing. We want to expand into cloud technologies, cyber security, design and other in-demand areas. We plan to expand our reach to all parts of India and our neighbourhood, including Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Our current market segment is early working professionals, and we are looking to expand to pre-workforce professionals who are ready to graduate from college soon.

We have recently partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for our offerings. It helps us align our bootcamps to our national skilling goals and enables students to get certified by the NSDC. We have more than 100 companies already partnered with us, and we add more companies to our partnership every month. We are also associated with several industry bodies, including NASSCOM, SHRM, and HYSEA.

9. Need for upskilling in recent times – especially during the mass layoffs and the role of OdinSchool in bridging that gap?

Yes, mass layoffs and repercussions of a global recession are a reality in recent times. However, while on one side, people are getting laid off, on the other hand, there has been an increase in demand for emerging tech such as AI and analytics. The skill sets demanded by the industry are changing, and so are the recruitment criteria and priorities. All these changes in the industry emphasize the need for upskilling more strongly than ever before in recent history. In fact, upskilling emerges as a ray of hope, empowering individuals to navigate these turbulent times and remain relevant in a rapidly evolving industry. It empowers individuals to stay competitive, enhancing their employability and contributing to their organizations. In fact, I would say that upskilling is not a choice anymore; it is almost a mandatory requirement for professionals.

OdinSchool plays an important role in this scenario because we connect with the industry to curate programs on skills that are currently in demand. Our efforts are focused towards producing talent that is relevant to the present conditions. Also, we are a very agile and dynamic company, modifying our curriculum every month to include the changes in the industry. Our bootcamps enable them to excel in their careers and remain competitive in a challenging job market. We will continue to focus our efforts in this direction.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”