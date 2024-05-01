Jansons Group: From Humble Beginnings to Global Success

May 01, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST

In a remarkable journey that began as a modest textile unit in 1983, Jansons Group has evolved into an industrial conglomerate spanning five diverse sectors: Textile, Granite, Retail, Healthcare, and Education. With a commitment to superlative quality, Jansons exports its products and services to 40 countries worldwide. The visionary behind this transformation is Rtn. MPHF T. S. Natarajan, the Chairman of Jansons Group. A former government employee who once worked as a sanitary inspector, he left his job fueled by a passion to clothe the world. In 1983, his sons, Mr. T. N. Kalaimani and Mr. T. N. Thirukumar- Vice Chairmen joined him, and together they named their venture “Jansons.” Their innovative ideas and unwavering work ethic propelled Jansons to unprecedented heights. Today, the name “Jansons” resonates as a trustworthy household brand. With an extensive retail network of over 6,000 retailers across the country, Jansons also collaborates with top global retailers such as IKEA, Walmart, Muji, and Wilko. Jansons Group exemplifies the spirit of entrepreneurship, resilience, and excellence, making it a beacon of success in the business world.

Jansons School of Business (JSB) is one of the premier business schools in the country. With its progressive curriculum and pedagogies, JSB is committed to bringing out competent prodigies with excellent ethics and business acumen. Started in the year 2002, Jansons became the epitome of state-of-the-art infrastructure in sync with nature as envisioned by the Jansons Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jansons Group. This transformative b-school boasts a unique blend of facilitators having rich experiences in the field of academics and industry. JSB is accredited by the National Board of Accreditation and the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) USA. Rated as the best A++ B School by the magazine Business India and declared as the Great Place to Study by Forbes India, JSB continues its glorious journey of infinite learning.

As an AICTE-recognized management school, JSB is affiliated with the Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, and offers a full-time, residential MBA. The Institute has a full-fledged research wing that offers Ph.D. degrees as well. The autonomous status accorded to JSB by UGC helps the institute develop courses and pedagogies that are contemporary and innovative. In addition to the prescribed syllabi, JSB ensures that the students go out of the portals of the school with a few value-added courses up their sleeves, to face this competitive world with passion, knowledge, and zest. A well-defined curriculum design procedure is set at JSB for updating the same. The curriculum is revised after much deliberations by the think-tanks of the Board of Studies and the same is ratified by the Academic Council. New courses like Data Analytics, Sustainable Business Management, Contemporary Business Environment, and Simulations are some of the value additions to the existing repertoire of courses.

The abounding library contains a plethora of books and periodicals. The library also subscribes to the EBSCO and other online databases which contain an exhaustive source of online national and international resources. The computer labs, the fintech labs, and the trading rooms provide an interactive and practical outlook to the courses prescribed. These facilities play a vital role in facilitating the teaching-learning process at JSB.

An excellent blend of faculty both from industry and academics adds to its sheen. The dedicated core faculty team is supported by a panel of industry experts and adjunct professors in the delivery of the best skills and knowledge to the students and to make the JSBians market-ready. To ensure a comprehensive digital teaching-learning experience, JSB has in place an all-encompassing Learning Management System (LMS). All the courses at JSB are routed through the LMS, and student evaluations/assessments are done through this digital platform. The exceptional placements at JSB are a standing testimony to the strength and success of our curriculum. At the heart of JSB’s success lies its exemplary placement record. JSB achieved a remarkable placement percentage, with the zenith of this achievement reflected in the highest offered CTC reaching an impressive INR 11 lakh per annum.

Jansons tries to extend its wings beyond the horizons through its collaborative ventures. The international and national collaborations showcase the institution’s vigor to extend its horizons beyond boundaries. With 4 international collaborations and 7 domestic collaborations, Jansons School of Business is in the pursuit of redefining management education. The various Centers of Excellence, namely Centers for Research, Faculty Development, Family Business, Entrepreneurship, Business Analytics, Management Development, and Happiness & Wellbeing, Jansons stands as a paragon of academic excellence and industry relevance, steadfast in its mission to shape the leaders and innovators of tomorrow’s dynamic global landscape.

The association with various professional bodies and International and National institutes of repute fosters exposure to diverse perspectives, enhancing understanding, and better preparation of students for real-life social and employment scenarios.

It is the dictum of ‘Infinite Learning’ that guides every single activity at JSB – be it learning in classes or doing any activity beyond the contours of the classroom. The institute has taken up social responsibility, sustainability, and community development exercises with much robustness and passion. These programs have helped to improve the quality of our program outcomes by multifolds.

We, at JSB, firmly believe that every student who leaves our management school must endear himself/herself to the corporate world, and make a mark in their chosen realm of entrepreneurship, as a proud and confident JSBian.

Jansons Institute of Technology (JIT), established in 2009 as a philanthropic initiative by the Jansons Foundation, boasts an impressive track record. The institution is conferred with Autonomy by the University Grants Commission and the same is notified by Anna University. Accredited with an ‘A’ grade by NAAC and ISO 9001:2015 certified, JIT is recognized under section 2(f) of the UGC Act 1956. Our institution ranks in the prestigious band of 151 to 300 in the NIRF Innovation Ranking 2023. The Innovation Council at JIT consistently earns a four-star rating, the highest in the country, consecutively for the academic years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

Anna University recognizes JIT as a Research Centre for the Department of Mechanical Engineering (2023-2026). Our institution actively contributes to the scientific community through research publications in refereed journals, with a current h-index of 24. JIT has garnered acclaim for its eco-friendly initiatives, including the ‘One Student One Tree’ program recognized by AICTE in 2019. We proudly hold the ‘Silver Band’ in the Green Rankings 2024 by ‘R’ World Institutional Ranking and received the ‘Green Campus Award’ from the Tamil Nadu Science Forum in 2018.

In 2019, JIT was honored as a ‘Distinguished Institution’ by Vijyan Prasar for our extension and outreach activities, elevating science education in collaboration with Vidhyarthi Vigyan Manthan. Our active participation in the Energy Literacy Drive, recognized with a ‘Gold Certificate’ by AICTE and the Energy Swaraj Foundation in 2020 and 2023, further underscores our commitment to sustainability. The NDLI Club at JIT stands out as one of the best-performing clubs, as adjudged by the Ministry of Education, Government of India in 2023. Offering six undergraduate courses (B.E./B.Tech.), three postgraduate courses (M.E.), and a Ph.D. program, JIT continues to shape future leaders.

The institution delivers a cutting-edge curriculum in collaboration with industry leaders through strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). Our students gain practical experience through internships, fieldwork, and real-world industrial projects, leading to exceptional placement opportunities. Additionally, JIT has established six Centers of Excellence that focusing ‘Industry academia collaboration for innovation’ and on Emerging Technologies with Robert Bosch, ‘Digital innovation dojo’ with Elgi, ‘Centre for Blockchain Technology’ with Sparkout Technologies, ‘Centre for Computer-aided Engineering’ with Autodesk, ‘Concrete research and testing center’ and ‘Centre for electric drives’. Our students actively engage in academic research, fostering a research-oriented mindset. As a result, many pursue higher education at premier international universities. Under the auspices of the Jansons Create Forum, our vibrant innovation ecosystem nurtures groundbreaking ideas, transforming them into valuable intellectual properties and fostering the growth of startups and entrepreneurs.

Jansons is strategically advancing its commitment to technological innovation and pioneering approaches as key drivers for its domestic and global market expansion. Rooted in the Indian ethos and dedicated to enduring principles and ethical integrity, Jansons’ enterprises are forging ahead to cultivate growth through superior performance and inventive strategies, ensuring equilibrium among shareholder value, workforce welfare, and societal contributions.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”