Indian brand, Iki Chic curates clothing that entitles women with dignity

Amidst the desire to wear the trendiest fashion, everyone looks for comfortable pieces of clothing that looks equally good to make a statement. Especially women when it comes to clothing brands, look for apparels that are comfortable yet stylish to walk in. Iki Chic is one such brand that brings out the best in the clothing business, curating items for women, by women themselves.

Giving the new age Indian women an opportunity to show their vibrancy with a variety of high street fashion choices, Iki Chic has made their label exceptional with safari prints, ruched designs, a scope of denim, new age tees and tops, jumpsuits, and to wrap things up, rompers.

To make their customers stare at the collection wide eyed, the clothing label has enlivened its collection by the liberal bohemian development and addresses the boho world's common patterns in the design business. They have dispatched their selective resort wear assortment which is accessible on their site www.ikichic.com.

CEO of Iki Chic, Additti Jain, a commendable fashion fiesta says, “It is liberating for me to work towards revamping the fashion atmosphere for women. I have a team of equally empowered women who strive every day to make a difference even if it is just from their fashion statements.”

Additti Jain has partnered with renowned e-commerce websites such as Myntra, Amazon Prime, and Flipkart. They have carved a niche for themselves in the industry and are reaching the people across the oceans all the while emerging as a new fashion destination for bagging international stellar looks.

Offering the best clothing with the right amount of western touch, Iki Chic keeps an Indian flair to their dresses. Every fashion pick at Iki Chic is optimum to wear according to the desired occasion. It is the brand that puts a smile on their 20.5k+ followers' faces while keeping their customers happy and satisfied. Procuring exact details and the best texture chosen by hand to fulfil current style necessities, the bootstrapped attire brand from Delhi is fabricated and declared by the way of thinking of Absolute Panache, which is idealistic and exquisite.