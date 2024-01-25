GRG INSTITUTIONS CELEBRATE BIRTH CENTENARY OF SMT. CHANDRAKANTHI

January 25, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

GRG Trust, Coimbatore, celebrated its Founders Day and the Birth Centenary of the illustrious institution-builder Smt. G.Chandrakanthi at the PSGR Krishnammal College for Women campus on 19.1. 2024.

Welcoming the gathering, Mr G.Rangaswamy, Managing Trustee, said that Smt. Chandrakanthi stood committed for empowerment of women through education, and the GRG Trust now re-dedicates itself to her cherished values. He called for taking appropriate action to safeguard Planet Earth by undertaking sustainable measures.

The chief guest of the function was Dr Rajendra Singh, Founder Tarun Bharat Sangh, Rajasthan, popularly known as “Waterman of India”. He said that today financial and economic aspects are getting predominance over health and climate conditions, which are deteriorating. He further said that the time has come to fall back upon indigenous and native wisdom that will enable humanity to live in harmony with nature.

To commemorate her birth centenary GRG Trust launched three important projects-“Chandrakanthi Centre for Women Leadership,” “Centre for Advanced Materials and Sustainable Technology,” and “GRG Incubator” to bring forth the leadership qualities among women and to foster and mentor new talents.

On the occasion, GRG Trust conferred the “Chandrakanthi Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award for Women” on Ms.Sunita Narain, Director General, Centre for Science and Environment, New Delhi, and “GRG Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award on Mr Randhir (Bittu) Sahgal, Founder Secretary of Nature Foundation, Mumbai.

Ms Sunita Narain in her acceptance speech said that we are in difficult times. Now the nature is speaking back to us, telling us enough is enough. That is why there are floods, droughts, landslides, wild fires and so on. Only through education, courage and imagination we could rebuild nature and society and make both live in harmony.

Mr Randhir Sahgal in his acceptance speech said that he is deeply apologetic that his generation has not looked after the present generation well. We talk about the ravages of British colonialism that plundered our natural resources. But we are no better. Plants and animals know how to adapt to nature. But we the homo sapiens, said to be endowed with knowledge and intellect, are plundering nature indiscriminately. The glaciers are melting and as a result the sea level is rising, whereas the rivers are drying up. When the future generation writes history, the present generation would be painted black for the unmindful exploitation of nature, Mr Sahgal added.

On the occasion “Brand Ambassadors Award-2024” was presented to Ms C.Girija, Founder and CEO Fintech start-up – PORUL, Bengalur, Ms.Swarnalatha Ramachandran, Vice President, Magellan Healthcare, Ohio, USA & Ms.TS.Shobha, Retd. Deputy Director, Human Space Flight Centre ISRO, all alumnae of PSGR Krishnammal College for Women.

The celebrations were preceeded by a well coordinated march past by the NCC cadets of the institutions and the colourful dance ensemble staged by over 400 girl students.

