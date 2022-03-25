EFFECT OF MISSED IMMUNIZATIONS IN CHILDREN DURING THE COVID ERA

COVID-19, as with pretty much everything else, has also disrupted vaccination services all over the world. The fear of contracting the virus has kept people away from hospitals for new born screening, antenatal care and vaccinations. With vaccination campaigns also taking a backseat due to the pandemic, the risk of disease outbreaks is high. This means that many children are unvaccinated or under-vaccinated which, in turn, is putting their lives at risk of vaccine-preventable diseases and deaths.

The first wave of COVID-19 had brought in lot of uncertainty and fear in the minds of people. There was more fear attached to the safety and well-being of children. This also meant that many children missed out on their regular vaccines and lagged behind in their vaccine schedules. According to data released by WHO, more than 230 lakh children globally missed their vaccines in 2020, with South Asian countries being hit the worst. In India, about 46 lakh children missed their vaccines in 2020, of which almost 30 lakh children missed their first dose of measles and DPT vaccines. This interference by COVID-19 in the vaccine schedule of kids is likely to increase the risk of future outbreaks of childhood vaccine-preventable diseases and infections. According to WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, “Multiple disease outbreaks would be catastrophic for communities and health systems already battling COVID-19, making it more urgent than ever to invest in childhood vaccination and ensure every child is reached.”

If your child is one of the many children who have missed their vaccines and deviated from their general vaccine schedule, here are a few FAQs that might help you make up for the lost schedule and time.

1.What are the vaccines that could/should not be missed as per the vaccine schedule?

Under the Universal Immunization Programme, Government of India has mandated seven vaccines to prevent certain diseases, namely- Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Polio, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, severe form of Childhood Tuberculosis and Hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenza type b (Hib). The primary doses of these vaccines have to be administered within the first 6 months of birth and are very crucial immunizations that should not missed under any circumstances. In addition to these, there are few other important vaccines like typhoid, rotavirus, Hepatitis A and chicken pox. These are not mandated by the Government but are good to take.

Dr. Shashwat Mohanty, DNB(Peds), DCH, IFPCCM(IAP-CPCC), Fellowship in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine. Consultant Pediatric Intensivist and Pediatrician DNB

Dr. Shashwat Mohanty, DNB(Peds), DCH, IFPCCM(IAP-CPCC), Fellowship in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, Consultant Pediatric Intensivist and Pediatrician DNB, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Visakhapatnam

2.Children are anyway confined and isolated at home and not meeting their friends, not exposed to external environment. Is it still necessary to keep up the vaccination schedule?

Basically, there are two types of immunity- natural and acquired. Natural immunity is what we develop naturally through nutrients in food or by exposure to common environmental pathogens. Vaccines provide us with acquired immunity. Both types of immunity are absolutely necessary to fight infections. Due to the current pandemic situation, kids are being deprived of exposure to natural pathogens, thus affecting their natural immunity. By not administering the vaccines, these kids are being deprived of acquired immunity too. When they are exposed to any of these pathogens later, they might face a mildly severe to severe case of the infection.

3.Why choose Rainbow Children’s Hospital?

Rainbow Children’s Hospital has over 22 years of experience. This, undoubtedly, means that we are one of the best child healthcare service providers. We have one of the best and latest infrastructure. We follow all the rules and regulations laid down by the Ministry of Health, Government of India with respect to vaccine procurement, storage and administration- cold-chain, temperature-controlled supply chain, storage at appropriate cold temperatures until they are administered to the patient. We follow very stringent quality control measures too through out the entire process, right from procurement to administration. The nurses at Rainbow Hospitals are very well trained to handle children and administer the vaccines in the most efficient way.