A Comprehensive Guide To How To Quickly Download Instagram Reels

Instagram is one of the most popular social networking platforms in the digital world. As per a report by datareportal.com, the platform has a whopping number of at least 1.452 billion users around the world as of April 2022. In India, there are approximately 230.25 million Instagram users, making India one of the widest bases of an audience for Instagram users in the world.

Today, Instagram Reels has become one of the most popular forms of various types of digital video content. Every day millions of users post their engaging short videos in the form of reels to deliver rich content to their audience. As the audience, we want to save these reels to share with our loved ones.

Can I download Instagram Reels for free?

One can easily download Instagram Reels for free using Reels downloader on one's smartphone. This state-of-the-art Instagram reel downloader permits users to download Instagram reels video within a few seconds. This customer-friendly tool is carefully curated to enable users easily download video from the link and directly download it into the gallery of one's device.

Why should I use Reels Downloader?

Though using a screen recorder may seem like an easy option, such tools lower the reel’s video quality and leave users with a bad experience. Moreover, not all smartphones come with an inbuilt application, depriving users of sharing videos with loved ones. Even laptop users may find it difficult to download a trustable application. Using Reels downloader can save one from the tedious process of recording and trimming screen recordings every time one downloads a Reel.

How should I download Instagram Reels?

Here is a detailed step-by-step guide to downloading an Instagram reel without any hassle.

Step 1: First, one must open the Instagram application or website, then one needs to log in to one’s personal Instagram account.

Step 2: Navigate to the Explore page and find the reel one wants to download. If one wants to download one’s own reel, then one needs to navigate to the Reels tab of one’s account and click on the reel one wants to download.

Step 3: Click on the three dots in the bottom right corner to pull up the menu.

Step 4: Click on the “Copy link” option to save the reel link to the clipboard of one’s device.

Step 5: Lastly, the user must visit the reel downloader paste the link, and hit the download option.

Using these five easy steps, one can easily save Instagram Reel to one’s device and share the reel with one’s family and friends.