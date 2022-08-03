Nasobuddy’s ‘The Sleep Helper™’ - Innovative product that helps babies sleep.

Nasobuddy has developed an innovative product to help new-born babies sleep. Their latest product ‘The Sleep Helper™’ helps to stop the baby crying and helps it sleep naturally.

As per the company’s press release, “ the kit has been developed by Dr Sreenath who is a dad, dentist and certified sleep therapist himself. Having had personal experience with the stress parents face when a newborn faces sleep troubles, Dr Sreenath dedicated himself to researching and developing a product that will help new born babies sleep better and the parents to get some much-needed sleep.”

Excerpts from an e-mail interview with Dr Sreenath, One7 Health Care (Pvt) Ltd

Tell us about the sleep helper. How does it help?

The Sleep Helper™ kit helps new-born babies to sleep better. In the first few months of a baby’s life, the baby is trying to get adjusted to life outside the womb. This is characterized by waking up in the middle of the night, colic and sleeplessness. Each new parent loses 2-4 hours of sleep every single night. This large sleep deficit accumulates and leads to unspoken stress and directly impacts the mental and physical health of the mother and the dad too.

The Nasobuddy Sleep Helper kit is designed to help babies sleep better. The sleep helper kit has three products in it- a baby shusher, a colic swaddle belt and a baby lavender balm. It works by activating the baby’s natural calming reflex. When the baby sleeps, the whole family sleeps better.

How did this unique idea of baby shusher come to you?

Paediatrician Harvey Karp, the author of the book ‘The happiest baby on the block’, pioneered the 5S techniques to calm the baby. The 5Ss are Swaddle, Stomach position, Shush, Swing and Suck.

The baby shusher is based on the Shush technique. The baby, while in the mother’s womb, has heard this shushing sound throughout the day - from the fluids and the blood vessels pumping inside the womb. These sounds naturally calm the baby. This calming reflex is present even after birth.

The baby shusher plays a proprietary shushing sound that’s proven to calm the baby in a few seconds to minutes.

Do you think this product is going to be a success?

Yes. Sleep deprivation in newborns and their parents is a universal issue. 80% of parents with newborns face it. 20% of newborns have colic (excessive crying).

The fact that new parents do not get enough sleep isn’t a new one, but in order to fully appreciate just how precious sleep the first year of a baby’s life takes away from you, you need to experience it first-hand. The exhaustion, the lack of support and the downright dread about another sleepless night for their baby & themselves- all this gives parents enough reason why they need the sleep helper.

Tell us about the uses of the colic swaddle belt and the baby lavender balm. What is the procedure for using them?

Colic swaddle belt works based on the swaddle technique. But it works without restricting the baby’s hands or leg movements (traditional swaddling restricts the baby’s movements).

It’s made of a specialized stretch fabric which can be wrapped around the baby’s abdomen(stomach). The belt has a pouch for a warming gel pack which can be heated and placed inside the pouch. It helps to relieve gas and calm the baby.

Baby Lavender balm- It’s an ayurvedic balm made with pure essential oils of lavender and chamomile- both are proven safe and mild for use on babies. It naturally promotes sleep and improves sleep quality.

Gentle application on the baby’s chest and back after a warm bath is recommended.

Any safety measures that people need to take while using this product of yours?

The products are easy to use and there are no complicated usage instructions to follow.

It works by acting on the baby’s natural calming reflex. No side effects are involved.

What is its shelf life?

Only the baby lavender balm has a shelf life, and it’s 2 years.

What can be done for its maintenance?

The colic swaddle belt can be washed with a mild detergent.

The other two products do not need any maintenance.

How old does a baby need to be to use the sleep helper?

We recommend using it from the very first day after baby’s birth. It’s most effective in the 0-4 months period. Once the baby gets used to it, the baby shusher and the lavender balm can be used well into toddler age or as long as the baby requires them.

Colic usually stops at 4 months; so, the belt won’t be necessary after 4 months.

Can it be used at any time of the day?

The baby shusher can be used at any time of the day.

The colic swaddle belt must not be used while the baby is feeding. It must be used always 15 minutes after the baby has been fed. The colic swaddle is most useful in the evening between 5 PM and 11 PM.

Does this device hurt the baby’s ears?

No, the baby is exposed to over 100 decibels of sound inside the womb. The baby shusher is designed to produce only 50 decibels, which is a level recommended by the American academy of paediatrics.

Any direction the baby’s face needs to be in for using this?

No specific direction is required.

Can the balm be used daily?

Yes. It’s a balm with simple and safe ingredients.

Does the baby need to be in bed for using the shusher?

The baby shusher can be used wherever and whenever required. For example, if you are travelling by car or taking a flight, it can be used to calm the baby.

How long does the device take to start working?

From a few seconds to 10-15 minutes. We have seen babies respond positively to it within a minute. We have seen babies take longer to identify and sync with the shushing rhythm. Every baby is different.

It’s best to keep the volume low and then increase it to match the high pitch of the baby’s crying. It can be reduced again when the baby has slept.

The baby shusher can be used throughout the night.

It has a dual USB power option and a 3 × AAA option.

The USB option is great for playing it throughout the night. (suitable USB cable is provided with the kit)

It comes with a battery option, which makes it portable and travel friendly.

What should be the minimum distance between the shusher and the baby?

The baby shusher can be placed at a distance of 10 cm from the baby’s ear. It doesn’t matter whether the baby’s face is tilted away.

Where can we buy The Sleep Helper™ kit ?

It’s available for sale on nasobuddy.com