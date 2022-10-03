MIT World Peace University collaborates with TCS iON to offer industry-relevant online certificate programmes aimed at upskilling the future workforce

TCS iON and MIT World Peace University come together to provide skill-upgradation certification programmes in the field of Mechatronics, Competitive Coding and EV Technology

Pune, 03rd October 2022: MIT World Peace University (Formerly MIT Pune) has joined forces with TCS iON™, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to offer online certificate programmes aimed at imparting industry-relevant knowledge and up-skilling students. The programs being offered are Certificate Programme in Mechatronics and Smart Industry; Certificate Programme in Competitive Coding using Data Structures; and an Advanced Diploma in Electric Vehicle Technology. The courses aim to inculcate new-age Industry 4.0 and Data technologies to produce future-ready professionals.

The 480-hour Certificate Programme in Mechatronics and Smart Industry focuses on Industry 4.0 technology to train and develop future experts in the fields of Mechatronics and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Students will study via online live lectures combined with hands-on learning at the Learning and Assessment (L&A) Centre at the MIT-WPU campus in Kothrud, Pune, using a blended learning style. Students enrolled in the programme will be able to explore career options such as Mechatronics Engineer, Automation Developer, IoT Application Developer, and many more, with over 5,000 job listings across diverse industries such as Automobile, Manufacturing, Automation, and Medical Applications.

The Certificate Programme in Competitive Coding Using Data Structures equips students with knowledge of coding building blocks such as data structures and algorithms. The 480-hour programme will be delivered online (a combination of self-paced learning, live lectures, and hands-on learning). After completing the programme, students will be able to apply for over 6,000 jobs in the market and pursue careers in fields such as IT, finance and banking, healthcare, and product-based businesses. Students can also choose from a variety of job options, including Software Development Engineer, Back-end Developer, and R&D Engineer, among others.

The Advanced Diploma in Electric Vehicle Technology will meet the industry’s need for skilled EV specialists who comprehend the most recent technologies. Students enrolled in the programme obtain in-depth industry expertise in key EV components and processes such as manufacturing, maintenance, retrofitting, battery management, and building infrastructure. The Advanced Diploma is taught in a combined style of online live lectures and hands-on training at the campus over a period of 1920 hours. After completing the programme, students will be able to apply for over 20,000 positions in industries such as automobile and electric vehicle manufacturing.

Interested candidates may apply to the programmes on or before September 15th, and the programmes will begin on October 1st, 2022. Students interested in applying for the Programme in Competitive Coding utilising Data Structures require a Diploma in Engineering and/or are pursuing their B.Tech/BCA/B.Sc. Additionally, candidates interested in the Mechatronics and Smart Industry programme must have completed Class X and/or be pursuing a Diploma or B.Tech/B.Sc. To be eligible for the Advanced Diploma in Electric Vehicle Technology, interested applicants must have completed their 10+2 from a recognised board.

Pravin Patil, Senior Director - CIAP (Centre for Industry and Academia Partnerships), MIT-WPU, said, “We are delighted to enter this partnership with TCS iON and provide students with the appropriate platform to excel in and upgrade their careers. The programmes offered have been curated keeping in mind the industry requirements and to lay the foundation for global leaders. Further, with the unwavering support of the TCS iON team, the entire online learning process of the programme is based on their industry-leading framework to guarantee seamless execution.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head – TCS iON said, “With the growing adoption of new-age technologies and candidates’ needs and interest in upskilling themselves, we are happy to partner with MIT World Peace University, bringing together the best of our offerings in these new programmes. These credentials will help the enrolled students upskill themselves and give them the ability to anticipate and address industry requirements.”

To know more, visit – Competitive Coding using Data Structures, Mechatronics and Smart Industry, and EV Technology

